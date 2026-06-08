Report: Roberto Mancini set to take over as Italy national team head coach amid crucial rebuild phase

Italy went from being one of the most dominant teams in World Cup history to failing to qualify for three consecutive editions. Faced with this notable decline in performance, the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) decided to undertake a rebuilding process of its sporting project, removing most of its staff. After a long period without a clear direction, they have reportedly chosen Roberto Mancini as the new head coach to lead the team’s reconstruction.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, a well-known Italian journalist, the FIGC has chosen Ricardo Mancini as Italy’s new head coach. Despite being under contract with Al-Sadd until June 2028, he will return to Europe, with only the final details remaining before the appointment becomes official. With this move, he will return to the national team, where he previously had a major impact by leading them to the UEFA Euro 2020–21 title.

With the task of rebuilding the national team, Mancini will reportedly sign a contract through 2030, with an annual salary of €2 million, as per Nicolò Schira. After leading Italy at UEFA Euro 2028 and the 2030 World Cup, Roberto’s future will be reevaluated, as this is a long-term project aimed at rebuilding the foundations of the team by investing in young players.

Despite being the last coach to win the UEFA Euro with Italy, Roberto Mancini’s return was not entirely well received by all fans. Following the team’s sporting failure, most were expecting a radical change in playing style. However, the veteran coach has proven capable of transforming sporting projects through his experience and excellent squad management, which is why a more stable transition than an aggressive one is expected.

Coach Roberto Mancini of Italy celebrates with The Henri Delaunay Trophy.

Italy’s reported bet for Mancini is a wise move in the short term

After Gennaro Gattuso’s departure, Italy reportedly sounded out numerous coaches. Among the most notable were Antonio Conte, Massimiliano Allegri, and Roberto De Zerbi. While the first two represented more continuity-based options, the latter was a far more innovative choice, but Tottenham Hotspur moved first. As a result, the reported appointment of Roberto Mancini appears to be a wise move for the team’s short-term reconstruction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Guardiola may not be the best fit for Italy, says Capello amid Manchester City exit rumors: ‘It’s a different job’

In order to maintain strong competitiveness ahead of UEFA Euro 2028, Mancini could opt not to completely overhaul the playing system. By adjusting roles, and movements, he would seek to give the national team a new playing identity. With many players already familiar with his sporting philosophy, the adaptation process could be straightforward, allowing Italy to compete immediately and avoid a lengthy transition that would further extend its trophy drought.