As the summer transfer window edges closer to its conclusion, Liverpool find themselves in a precarious position. Despite the media linking them with numerous players, the Reds have yet to secure any new signings. With the deadline looming on September 2, Liverpool’s sporting director Richard Hughes, alongside head coach Arne Slot, is actively exploring potential targets to bolster the squad. One potential Liverpool candidate could be Giorgi Mamardashvili, highly valued by the likes of Newcastle United and Manchester United.

Their goalkeeping department is one area that appears to be under scrutiny; even though it may not be an immediate concern. The Merseyside club lost their third-choice goalkeeper, Adrian, but still boast two top-tier shot-stoppers in Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher. Despite this, recent reports from the Spanish media suggest that Liverpool are considering an investment in a new goalkeeper; specifically Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Mamardashvili, a 23-year-old Georgian international, has spent the last three seasons with Valencia; amassing 100 appearances and keeping 13 clean sheets in 37 league games last season. His impressive performances for Georgia at Euro 2024, where he made 29 saves in just four matches, have further enhanced his reputation.

Valencia, reportedly willing to sell Mamardashvili for a fee between $38 million and $43 million, has been fielding interest from various top clubs. Bayern Munich were among the interested parties, but Mamardashvili ruled out a move there, citing the presence of Manuel Neuer. “Bayern still have the best goalkeeper in the world [Manuel Neuer],” he told Sky Germany. “It’s currently not possible to move there. I would only go there if I’ll play. If I don’t play, then not.”

Liverpool’s wise plan

Liverpool’s interest in Mamardashvili is seen as part of a long-term succession plan for Alisson Becker. According to Relevo, the club is prepared to offer $33m for the Georgian goalkeeper. However, the plan involves loaning Mamardashvili back to Valencia until Alisson departs Anfield. This strategic move allows Liverpool to secure the services of Mamardashvili while addressing their current stability in the goalkeeping department.

Alisson Becker remains one of the best goalkeepers in world soccer, with three years left on his Liverpool contract. The Brazilian has kept 114 clean sheets in 263 appearances for the Reds, contributing to five trophy wins during his six-season tenure. However, with Alisson now on the wrong side of 30, Liverpool must consider a succession plan. Reports suggest that lucrative offers from the Middle East could tempt Alisson to move, despite Liverpool’s current stance of retaining him.

What’s next for Mamardashvili and Liverpool?

The Georgian’s journey to becoming one of La Liga’s standout goalkeepers began when he joined Valencia from Dinamo Tbilisi in July 2021. Initially arriving on a loan deal, his move was made permanent six months later. Since then, he has become a key player for Valencia, making 100 appearances and keeping 31 clean sheets.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, with Liverpool and other high-profile clubs showing interest. While a move to England would be significant, the strategy to loan him back to Valencia or potentially to another Premier League club, such as Bournemouth, indicates Liverpool’s long-term planning.

