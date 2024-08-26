When the preseason started, Erik ten Hag surprisingly made peace with Manchester United’s returnee Jadon Sancho. The former England international played a big part in all last four friendlies before the curtain-raiser cup, Community Shield.

Things started to return to their old status when the season officially got underway. Sancho is yet to feature in the squad for a league game as the Dutch coach reopened the exit door. Chelsea is the latest to be in the running for the signature of Jadon Sancho

United keen on a permanent transfer

The key for Manchester United to offload their once high-valued asset would be a permanent transfer away from Old Trafford. Sancho helped Borussia Dortmund to the Champions League final. Yet, the Bundesliga outfit did not show interest in making the transfer permanent.

As for Chelsea, it first must sell players before adding new transfers. In that regard, it’s highly unlikely for them to sign both Sancho and Victor Osimhen in the window’s closing days. It’s also evident that Enzo Maresca needs a typical striker. He does not need to add another winger like Sancho to his vast squad.

The half-dozen goals away at Wolves were possible with players similar to Sancho’s profile. Still, Nicolas Jackson remains the one spot where Chelsea can upgrade. That fact will not change with a swap deal involving Raheem Sterling. The four-time Premier League winner has been out of Maresca’s plan from day one.

It also needs to be mentioned that both teams will be busier with other deals before Friday’s deadline day. After a defeat at Brighton, Manchester United will consolidate its interest in a defensive midfielder. All signs point to Manuel Ugarte joining the Old Trafford outfit.

For Chelsea, the final days of the summer transfer window will be all about trimming the squad. Adding a player like Sancho does not fit that goal. If anything, he would add to the bloated issues that Chelsea has had to fend off.

European clubs cool off on Sancho while Chelsea interest rises

The Red Devils were hopeful Dortmund would pay the asking price for Sancho’s transfer after the end of the loan spell. However, BVB ended up not using their options of signing Sancho and Ian Mattsen permanently from Premier League clubs.

Juventus was in discussion to hijack his Dortmund move, but they seem to have shifted their priorities under the new coach Thiago Motta. The signings of Nico Gonzalez, who was part of Argentina’s triumphant World Cup squad, and Francisco Conceicao also indicate they’re no longer in the race for Sancho.

While PSG could still sign another attacking outlet, Luis Enrique shifted his focus to Ademola Lookman. And, like the previous season, Sancho isn’t expected to listen to offers from Saudi Arabia.

That might leave Manchester United’s options to let him go on another loan or find him room in the squad. As Amad Diallo emerges in Sancho’s favorite right-wing position, the competition for a starting role has only been getting stronger.

Manchester United had to negotiate with Dortmund for multiple transfer windows to have him in the first place. And they’re now facing a similar problem in the reverse direction after he was deemed surplus to requirements. A possible transfer to Chelsea can end Sancho’s troubled time at Carrington.

