Jadon Sancho has officially rejoined Borussia Dortmund from Manchester United on a loan. The England international spent four years with the Bundesliga giants before heading back to his native country in 2021. United previously purchased Sancho for around $92 million, but the star could not replicate his impressive play with the club.

The winger only managed to score 12 goals and add six assists in 82 total matches with the Red Devils. Not only was the youngster not performing well on the pitch, but he also fell out with manager Erik ten Hag. Sancho had a public feud with the United boss earlier in the current campaign. As a result, the winger had not played for the club since late August.

Nevertheless, Sancho now moves back to Dortmund in a loan deal for the remainder of the season. There is reportedly no option to make the transfer permanent in the agreement between the two teams. United will cover a majority of the winger’s massive salary, but Dortmund has agreed to pay a loan fee. This package is expected to be around $4 million. There are additional add-ons that could also be triggered depending on Bundesliga and Champions League success.

Jadon Sancho homecoming to Dortmund comes via loan

Although Sancho has sputtered at United, Dortmund will now hope that the winger can get back on track in Germany. The English star previously racked up 114 combined goals and assists in 137 total games with the club from 2017 to 2021. Sancho was instrumental in Dortmund’s triumph in the DFB-Pokal during the 2020/21 campaign. He collected six goals and five assists in six matches of the competition.

After the transfer finally became official, Sancho declared that he was “coming home” to Dortmund. “When I walked into the changing room today, it felt like ‘coming home,'” Sancho said on Thursday.

“I know the club inside out, I’ve always been very close to the fans here and I’ve never lost contact with the people in charge. I can’t wait to see my teammates again, get out on the pitch, play football with a smile on my face, get assists, score goals, and help the club qualify for the Champions League.”

Winger will try to give Dortmund a Bundesliga boost

The German club is experiencing a bit of a sluggish season so far. It typically features in the Champions League. Right now, Dortmund is struggling to qualify.

The BVB currently sits fifth in the Bundesliga table, one place away from an automatic place in next year’s Champions League. Dortmund is also six points from the fourth spot in the domestic division.

However, the club has made it to the knockout round of the competition during the current campaign. Dortmund previously finished top of Group F, widely considered the ‘Group of Death,’ and will next face PSV Eindhoven in February and March.

Sancho’s current contract with United does not expire until 2026. The Red Devils also have the option to extend the agreement for an additional year. Nevertheless, it seems unlikely that the winger will eventually see out this contract in full. Dortmund could look to renegotiate a permanent deal should Sancho perform well for the remainder of the season.

PHOTOS: IMAGO