Borussia Dortmund reportedly cannot afford to sign Jadon Sancho on a permanent transfer. The star winger is currently on loan at the German club from Manchester United. Dortmund re-signed their former player on a temporary deal in January after Sancho had a falling out with Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch coach previously rocked the boat by labeling the England international as lazy. The two then endured a public feud which ultimately led to the player being banned from first-team activities. Dortmund paid a base fee of around $3.8 million in January for the six-month deal. The Bundesliga side also chipped in to pay part of Sancho’s salary as well.

Although the winger has not exactly lit up the scoreboard at Dortmund this season, he has impressed. Sancho currently has three goals and three assists in 20 total appearances with the BVB. Since his return to the team, the attacker has been a mainstay in the starting lineup in Champions League play. Sancho will now feature in Edin Terzić’s XI against Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Reporter claims permanent Sancho deal too rich for Dortmund

Dortmund would seemingly love to sign Sancho permanently at some point this summer. The player is also open to the agreement. Nevertheless, according to Sky Germany‘s Jesco von Eichmann, United’s asking price is just too much for the BVB. This high cost also has to do with Sancho’s current wages as well.

“[Sancho] became very important for Borussia Dortmund,” stated the reporter. “In the first two months, it was hard for him because he didn’t play at Man United.

“Now he’s getting better and better and the Dortmund fans are hoping that there is a possibility he could stay for the next season. But the whole package is too expensive for Dortmund [to sign Sancho permanently].”

“We don’t know what Man United are thinking about Sancho. If they are going to sell him, Dortmund can’t pay the price, but if they say he is going on loan to [Dortmund] for one more year with an option or something like that, it could be a possibility.”

Another loan move could become most likely scenario

Another loan deal may very well be the best option for both teams. Dortmund get their star for at least an extra year, while United avoid another potential standoff between Sancho and Ten Hag. It certainly seems as if the winger may not be willing to return to United under the current circumstances.

It was previously revealed that Sancho would only be open to a Manchester return if Ten Hag was no longer the coach. Things can, however, change if the Red Devils part ways with their manager in the coming weeks. United brass is pondering the situation.

Any deal regarding Sancho may not be sanctioned until the English club figure out what to do with their manager. Selling the winger would be their preferred option at the moment. Nevertheless, another loan deal could become their only real option.

Sancho’s solid performance is helping his overall value in the transfer market. The attacker’s value previously plummeted due to his poor display at United, but also because of his banishment from the first team. The Red Devils will want to keep Sancho actively playing if they cannot sell him permanently.

PHOTOS: IMAGO