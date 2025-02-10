Although Marcus Rashford’s move to Aston Villa on loan for the rest of the season has been completed, the fallout from his departure from Manchester United continues to generate headlines. Recently, Jadon Sancho made waves with a pointed “Freedom” comment on Rashford’s social media post, adding fuel to the fire surrounding United’s turmoil.

Sancho, who joined Manchester United in 2021 from Borussia Dortmund for €85M, struggled to find his best form at the club. Between personal struggles, inconsistent performances, and being sidelined under Erik ten Hag, he managed only 12 goals and 6 assists in 83 appearances, facing harsh criticism from fans.

Following Rashford’s debut for Villa in the FA Cup against Tottenham Hotspur, the English forward took to Instagram to express his gratitude: “Thank you for the warm welcome. Great team performance,” he posted. However, it was Sancho’s comment—simply stating “Freedom“—that grabbed the attention of fans, which many interpreted as a jab at United and his departure.

The comment didn’t sit well with United supporters, who had shown empathy toward Sancho during his difficult time in 2022 when he stepped away from football due to personal issues. Given the club’s ongoing struggles both on and off the pitch, Sancho’s remark was seen by some as a betrayal.

With Manchester United facing one of their toughest seasons, both financially and in terms of on-field performance, Sancho’s comment added more fuel to the already intense criticism surrounding the club. United will face Chelsea and Sancho on May 18th in the 2024-25 Premier League season.

What’s next for Rashford and Sancho with Manchester United?

Both Rashford and Sancho, despite having a different impact in the team throughout the years, have suffered a chaotic departure from Manchester United. But will they return to Old Trafford or continue their career elsewhere?

Sancho’s path has already led him elsewhere. He is currently on loan at Chelsea for the season, with a clause in his contract that makes the move permanent should Chelsea finish in the top 14 positions in the Premier League.

The buyout clause is set at around €20M, with the potential to rise to €25M with add-ons. Given his struggles at United, Sancho’s €85M price tag is now widely regarded as one of the club’s most notable transfer flops.

Meanwhile, Rashford, also on loan at Aston Villa, is set to return to Old Trafford in July. However, Villa holds a $50M buyout option, and if they trigger it, Rashford could sign a permanent deal with the club for three years.