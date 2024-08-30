In a last-gasp deal, Chelsea has signed Jadon Sancho in the final hours of transfer deadline day. At the same time, Raheem Sterling has joined city rivals Arsenal on a season-long loan. Meanwhile, in the third piece of the puzzle, Victor Osimhen will stay at Napoli after a potential move to Chelsea failed to materialize before the European window closed.

The suspenseful last day of the transfer window went down to the final minutes on a day when Ivan Toney joined Al Ahli for $52 million, and goalkeeper Neto joined Arsenal on loan.

Sancho joins Chelsea

But the big story of the day was Sancho heading to Chelsea, while Sterling moved to Arsenal.

The agreement for Sancho’s move is an initial loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season. The obligatory buy clause is believed to be around $32m. Manchester United was prepared to lower their asking price by the time deadline day arrived, which is what they have done.

Pending final confirmation as of writing, Sancho will be the sixteenth player Man United has transferred this summer. Sancho will be joining the club he grew up supporting and returning to the city he grew up in as well. Manchester United is almost certain to end their business for the summer here.

Irrespective of Man United boss Erik ten Hag proclaiming that he and Sancho had settled their differences, Sancho remained for sale all summer. Regardless of what happened with Sancho, Man United were already satisfied with their attacking options.

Sterling set to join Arsenal

Arsenal and Chelsea have reportedly reached an agreement for the loan of Sterling to the Emirates for the rest of the season. This comes off the back of Sterling being told by Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca that he will not play a single minute at Stamford Bridge this season.

Chelsea had subsequently offered the England international to various clubs. It was originally believed that a possible deal could be struck between Chelsea and Manchester United for Sterling. A potential swap deal including various players was discussed, as well as a separate loan or permanent deal. Sterling’s $390,000-a-week wages proved to be an Achilles heel for any potential deal though.

Sterling had already given his green light for both Chelsea and Arsenal to facilitate a potential deal. Sterling reportedly saw the move as best for his ambitions, as well as the convenience of his family. Sterling will be the third signing Arsenal makes this summer.

Our Pick: Includes: Exclusive Premier League games, USMNT/USWNT & Women's World Cup in Spanish, & More Sign Up

Osimhen set to stay at Napoli

Osimhen seems all but certain to remain at Napoli until at least January. The Nigerian international was unable to secure a move to Chelsea. This was due to Chelsea’s salary offer being deemed far too low. Osimhen was reportedly hoping to be paid similarly to how he is currently paid in Naples – around £200,000 a week. Chelsea intermediaries have since left Italy, pulling the plug on any further discussion.

Osimhen ostensibly rejecting Al Ahli’s sizeable offer does not necessarily mean that the possibility of him joining the Saudi Pro League is dead. The transfer window in Saudi Arabia closes on September 2. This leaves the door open for Osimhen to reconsider the offer from Al Ahli.

The other reason why Osimhen finds himself in this position is because no club was willing to pay his $148m release clause.

Photo: IMAGO / PA Images