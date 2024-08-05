Paris Saint-Germain sealed their second big transfer of the summer window. After signing keeper Matvey Safonov from Krasnodar for $22 million, they have signed Benfica midfielder Joao Neves for a whopping $77 million deal. Neves chose PSG over Manchester United and Liverpool, inking a five-year deal that will keep Neves in France until 2029.

“Luis Enrique’s philosophy is the one that I was looking for, and that’s also why I chose PSG,” the 19-year-old beamed. “I really enjoyed our conversation. He’s a fantastic person, and I’m really happy to be here.”

Joao Neves is one of the world’s best players

Neves is a Benfica academy prospect and broke into the first team in the 2022/23 season. He came off the bench often after Enzo Fernandez left for Chelsea, meaning most of his time in Benfica was spent as part of a double pivot. He broke out last season, playing in all but one of Benfica’s matches throughout the season. Neves made 55 appearances for Benfica, scoring three goals and two assists.

Neves has been praised for his versatility on the pitch. Despite standing at 5’9, he’s an excellent defender and holds his own in physical duels. He builds up play beautifully, dropping as deep as his box to receive the ball and progress it. He’s agile, intelligent, and a thrilling dribbler. He holds the potential to be one of the game’s best box-to-box midfielders and weighs in as a generational talent.

Erik ten Hag and United were the first names to pop up with the Benfica youngster, negotiating a fee of up to $100 million. Liverpool, Arsenal, and PSG followed. PSG outbid all of their competitors for Neves and agreed to pay $64 million for Neves, with a potential $11 million in add-ons. United will look toward PSG Manuel Ugarte to resolve their midfield woes.

Neves, who made two appearances for Portugal at Euro 2024, will wear the number 87 shirt for PSG. Midfielder Renato Sanches, who recently wrapped up a season-long loan with Roma, will rejoin Benfica on a loan as part of the deal. The five-year contract includes a $131 million release clause; if activated, Neves would become PSG’s most lucrative transfer ever.

PSG signed Neves to revitalize midfield

Under Enrique, PSG has leaned on a three-man midfield of Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, and home-grown talent Warren Zaïre-Emery. Ugarte and Carlos Soler also saw some playing time in the midfield but sat out big matches.

Ugarte is inches away from joining United for around $75 million, while Fabian Ruiz could join Arsenal as they search for a replacement for now-Fulham midfielder Emile Smith Rowe. Soler could leave for Real Sociedad. If all of these rumors materialize, it would leave PSG with Vitinha and Zaïre-Emery in the midfield.

PSG completing their deal for Neves is good not just in the field but also in business. They can be more aggressive in negotiations for Ugarte and Ruiz, and they can comfortably pay $50 million for Frankfurt center-back William Pacho.

PSG now has some semblance of stability after signing Neves. Although his preferred position is at the 6, Neves also doubles as a central midfielder. We could see him pair up with Zaïre-Emery and Vitinha. Neves could also come off the bench for a player like Kang-in Lee or Ruiz if he stays.

