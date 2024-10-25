PSG faces escalating consequences after losing a lawsuit over $59.5m in unpaid wages and bonuses to Kylian Mbappe. The French star, who left PSG for Real Madrid in the recent transfer window, is owed these funds according to the Ligue de Football Professionnel’s (LFP) recent ruling. This decision, handed down by the LFP’s joint appeal committee, requires PSG to settle the payment within a week. However, it has expressed resistance. That sets the stage for a prolonged dispute and potential sanctions that could impact the club’s future transfers.

The origins of this conflict stem from a decision in September when the LFP’s legal commission determined that PSG owed Mbappe unpaid wages and bonuses accumulated before his departure. This ruling was unfavorable to PSG, prompting the club to appeal to the LFP’s joint appeal committee. The French giants argued that it had an informal understanding with Mbappe. Thus, suggesting that he would forgo his bonus payments if allowed to return to the starting lineup last season. However, this argument failed to sway the committee, which reaffirmed the player’s entitlement to the disputed sum.

In a final bid to mediate, PSG previously sought an informal resolution. Yet Mbappe rejected this attempt, demonstrating his firm stance in seeking his full payment.

Potential next steps and consequences for PSG after Mbappe lawsuit

With the committee’s ruling, PSG now faces a critical decision. It can settle the $59.5 million owed to Mbappe or risk further sanctions. Another source informed AFP on Friday that PSG refused the league’s orders to settle the unpaid salary. While the LFP lacks direct authority to enforce the payment, it can impose sanctions if PSG fails to comply.

One significant penalty under consideration is a transfer ban, which would prevent the club from signing new players until the payment dispute is resolved. This measure could severely hinder their ability to strengthen the squad. It would also place additional pressure on the club to resolve the matter expediently.

Transfer ban could intensify PSG’s financial strain

For PSG, a transfer ban would come at a challenging time, impacting the club’s long-term plans and competitive ambitions. They have spent a lot of money on great players and resources to stay at the top of Ligue 1. Therefore if they can’t bring in any fresh talent, their squad will stay the same. It could potentially affect their performance in domestic and European competitions. Furthermore, the looming transfer restriction could impact PSG’s marketing and brand expansion, especially given their high-profile recruitment of internationally recognized players.

Should the Parisians continue to refuse payment, Mbappe would have the option of pursuing the unpaid wages through an employment tribunal. While Luis Enrique’s side is unlikely to welcome this scenario, it demonstrates Mbappe’s potential avenues for recourse. Thus, highlighting the seriousness of the situation for PSG’s management team.

Mbappe’s unwavering stance in the legal proceedings has underscored the importance of honoring contractual agreements and respecting player rights. His decision to reject mediation and instead seek a definitive legal ruling is a reflection of a broader push within the sports community to safeguard athletes’ interests, especially in financial disputes with major clubs.

In previous remarks about similar issues, Mbappe has emphasized the significance of ensuring equitable treatment and transparency in player-club relationships. This case adds weight to those remarks, revealing the complexities of professional sports contracts and the crucial role of regulatory bodies like the LFP in upholding contractual obligations.

