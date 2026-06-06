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Argentina’s confirmed lineup without Lionel Messi to face Honduras in pre-World Cup friendly

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina.

Lionel Messis Argentina are putting the finishing touches on their tactical layout as they prepare to face Honduras in their first pre-World Cup warm-up match tonight at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

Navigating an incredibly complicated fitness landscape—further compounded by the devastating news that Leonardo Balerdi has been entirely ruled out of the tournament with a muscle tear—head coach Lionel Scaloni is beginning to finalize the lineup for tonight’s game.

While Messi successfully returned to partial squad training and has shaken off the worst of his recent hamstring issues, the coaching staff refuses to take any unnecessary risks. The global icon being preserved on the bench tonight, with the realistic ceiling being a brief appearance to log a few low-intensity minutes.

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The outlook is far more definitive for several other squad members who continue their isolated recovery programs and have been entirely ruled out for tonight’s clash. Gonzalo Montiel, Nahuel Molina, and Nico Paz did not participate in any on-pitch tactical work.

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Similarly, Julian Alvarez and Leandro Paredes were held back from field drills. Meanwhile, starting goalkeeper Emiliano “Dibu” Martinez returned to training exercises but worked without gloves due to a fracture in one of his fingers.

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Fortunately, Scaloni faces zero selection headaches in the center of the park. The trusted engine room of Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, and Alexis Mac Allister is locked in to dictate the tempo, with the highly creative Thiago Almada expected to join them.

Argentina’s confirmed starting XI

With Martinez being carefully managed, Scaloni has confirmed that Juan Musso will guard the net tonight against the Hondurans. The primary tactical puzzle lies on the right side of the defense; with both primary right-backs Molina and Montiel completely unavailable, the coaching staff spent the final training sessions rotating Nicolas Capaldo and Agustin Giay with the starting unit.

The second major question mark sits in the attacking frontline. Throughout the early portion of the week, the staff heavily drilled Giuliano Simeone alongside Lautaro Martinez. However, over the last 24 hours, momentum has surged behind the presence of Jose Manuel Lopez, who could get the nod to partner the Inter Milan captain up top.

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Argentina’s confirmed starting lineup: Juan Musso; Agustin Giay, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Giuliano Simeone, Exequiel Palacios, Valentin Barco, Giovani Lo Celso; Lautaro Martinez, Thiago Almada.

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