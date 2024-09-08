Kylian Mbappe’s departure to Real Madrid marked the end of an era for Paris Saint-Germain. Mbappe left the Parisian giants for Spain in the summer of 2024 after seven years with PSG. While his exit sent shockwaves, the club’s president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has made it clear that they are thriving without their former superstar. In a recent interview with Marca, the Qatari boss emphasized that PSG‘s transformation is far from over; now their focus is on youth, talent, and collective success.

Despite Mbappe’s exit, the Parisians have made a strong start to the 2024-25 season. They have scored an impressive 13 goals in their first three league matches; demonstrating that their attack is far from depleted. With a young squad and a dynamic lineup, the Parc des Princes outfit is eager to prove that life after Mbappe can be just as successful. Now Nasser Al-Khelaifi has made a subtle jab at the Real Madrid star: “The star of Paris Saint-Germain is not any individual player, it is our team, that is our star. And it is shining brightly”.

He also revealed that he is confident in the club’s new direction. “Over the past year, I am very proud of our fantastic transformation at Paris Saint-Germain, based on youth, talent, and, above all, the collective nature of the team. This is the basis for our next phase of development”. This marks a distinct shift from PSG’s previous reliance on individual superstars like Mbappe and Neymar. Instead, they are now investing in a team-based approach to rebuild and grow.

Youthful PSG squad ready to replace Mbappe

Under head coach Luis Enrique, PSG’s new-look squad is starting to take shape. Players like Bradley Barcola, Marco Asensio, Ousmane Dembele and even Lee Kang-in have quickly stepped up to fill the void left by Mbappe. Enrique had to manage the media frenzy surrounding the 25-year-old’s uncertain future last season. However, he is now free to focus on the team as a whole. He appears noticeably more relaxed in press conferences, no longer fielding constant questions about his former star player.

Even with the Frenchman’s departure, the Spanish manager has remained optimistic about PSG’s future; stating last season that they could end up with a “better team”. In fact, early signs suggest that his prophecy may be coming true. With three wins in their first three league matches, the squad is performing at a high level. What’s more, the collective energy within the team is palpable.

Al-Khelaifi also highlighted this transformation in his interview. The 50-year-old noted, “I’m told there is an incredibly positive spirit among the squad in training, like never before, with enthusiasm and ambition to succeed together”. With this fresh perspective, PSG can go on with their plans to rebrand as a team-based powerhouse in European soccer.

Further strain to complicated relationship

However, while the Red-and-Blues move forward, their relationship with Mbappe has become increasingly fractured. The breakdown in relations began during the previous season when disagreements over his contract renewal and the club’s future direction surfaced. By the time he left for Madrid on a free transfer, tensions between the player and the club were palpable.

Complicating matters further, Mbappe is now involved in a legal dispute with PSG and Qatar Sports Investments over several unpaid sums. These include the final portion of a signing bonus, three months of unpaid wages, and bonuses. After sending a formal notice to PSG in June, which went unanswered, Mbappe escalated the matter to the French Football League’s legal committee and UEFA.

September 11 is the day of the tribunal that will decide if the French celebrity will get the $61 million that he says is really his. Mbappe spent a great deal of his career in the French capital at PSG where he made a great contribution. Nonetheless, this legal struggle might put even more pressure on their already fractured relationship.

PHOTOS: IMAGO