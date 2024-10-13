Kylian Mbappe has ignited controversy with his recent decision to limit his involvement with the France national team. The 25-year-old Real Madrid forward is one of the best players on the planet. However, he has reportedly informed the French Football Federation (FFF) that he wishes to participate only in “important” international matches. This decision, driven by his desire to win the coveted Ballon d’Or in 2025, has caused a stir among France’s soccer community and fans alike.

Foot Mercato claims that Mbappe’s concentration on personal goals is why he has chosen to sit out certain international matchups. Such are the most recent UEFA Nations League matches against Belgium and Israel. His primary goal is to avoid unnecessary injuries and preserve his fitness for Real Madrid. Particularly as he eyes the 2025 Ballon d’Or—an award he has yet to win. It is commonly believed that Mbappe’s Los Blancos colleague Vinicius will win the Ballon d’Or in 2024. However, the Frenchman has his eyes set on winning the award the following year.

An ever-increasing workload for players at the club and international levels is at the heart of Mbappe’s reasoning for this choice. For his part, Mbappe seems to be proactively addressing worries about the physical demands of these games. Especially, in order to prolong his career and perform at his best in important contests.

France fans and media react to Mbappe

While Madrid may welcome Mbappe’s decision to focus on club action, the reaction in France has been far from positive. Many, including fans, commentators, and ex-players, have taken issue with his decision to skip crucial matches while leading Les Bleues. The Irresistibles Français, the primary supporter group of the national team, voiced their disapproval. They state that it is “not normal” for the team’s captain to opt out of matches; particularly at such a critical stage in international competition.

Fans initially attributed Mbappe’s recent decision to skip the international break to a thigh injury that could sideline him for weeks. However, the situation became more contentious when he recovered to feature in Real Madrid’s last match before the break. This further raised questions about his commitment to the national team. Since he was named to Madrid’s roster but not the France squad, many assumed he was putting his club career ahead of his national team commitments.

Further exacerbating the situation, the 26-year-old was spotted in Stockholm, Sweden, during France’s UEFA Nations League match against Israel. He was photographed dining at a restaurant and later seen at a nightclub. It was certainly a move that did not sit well with French fans, who questioned his dedication to the team. Although Real Madrid reportedly approved the vacation, the optics of the situation intensified the public outcry.

Mbappe’s strained relationship with France

This recent controversy adds to the already strained relationship between Mbappe and the French national team. In the previous international break in September, the French captain openly expressed his dissatisfaction with the team’s defensive playing style. He stated that he did not care about fan discontent regarding the unattractive tactics. Fans met his comments with boos from French supporters. This further highlights the growing divide between the player and his country’s fanbase.

Moreover, Didier Deschamps, France’s head coach, has acknowledged that Mbappe was not in the best psychological condition during the last international break. This admission suggests that there may be underlying issues affecting the player’s relationship with the national team beyond his current injury concerns.

Despite the backlash, Mbappe appears resolute in his decision to prioritize his club career and personal ambitions over the national team. His goal of winning the Ballon d’Or has taken precedence, and in his view, limiting his international appearances to only crucial matches is necessary to achieve this objective.

From the Spaniards’ perspective, the superstar’s decision could be a blessing in disguise. The Spanish giants are undoubtedly keen to keep their star forward fresh and available for as many matches as possible during the demanding football calendar. With Mbappe now reducing his international commitments, the likelihood of injury diminishes, which could allow him to contribute more consistently to Madrid’s success.

PHOTOS: IMAGO