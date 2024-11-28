Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimarães has addressed speculation linking him with a move to Manchester City and Arsenal, confirming a conversation with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Both Manchester City and Arsenal reportedly showed significant interest in Guimarães during the summer transfer window. However, Newcastle United successfully retained their star midfielder, a testament to both the player’s commitment and the club’s ambition.

Guardiola’s intentions to look for one more midfielder is due to the injury that brings Rodri out of the season. The Ballon d’Or winner also has offers from several top European clubs and could leave the club.

In an interview with Globo Esporte, Guimarães revealed details of his conversation with Guardiola, emphasizing his admiration for Newcastle: “I believe that at my club I am an idol, and I have a lot of respect. I am the captain of Newcastle, and if you had asked me three years ago, my biggest dream would have been to play in the Premier League. Playing, being an idol, being captain is something wonderful. I really like Newcastle.”

Guimarães acknowledged the significance of the reported interest from Manchester City: “Of course, having Manchester City’s interest shows that I am at a high level, but it was nothing more than interest. I know that Guardiola likes my soccer. It is normal to have great coaches who admire your soccer. We have spoken once. I praised his work, he praised my work, but it was nothing more than that.”

Long-term commitment to Newcastle

Guimarães’s comments strongly suggest a long-term commitment to Newcastle. He signed a new contract extension in October 2023, tying him to the club until 2028. This significantly strengthens Newcastle’s position in any future negotiations regarding the midfielder.

The club’s ability to retain Guimarães is further enhanced by the fact that his £100 million release clause expired over the summer without being triggered.

Newcastle’s success in keeping Guimarães involved strategic decisions regarding other players. To comply with Financial Fair Play regulations, the club opted to sell players such as Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson, ensuring that no breaches occurred. This suggests a well-planned approach to squad management and maintaining financial stability.

Guimarães’s words leave little doubt regarding his current allegiance. His deep affection for the club, combined with his long-term contract, indicates that a move away from St. James’ Park is unlikely in the near future. His strong performance and leadership at Newcastle solidify his position as a key player, suggesting he’ll continue to contribute to the team’s progress for many years to come.