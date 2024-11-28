Real Madrid’s 2-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield was a night of frustration for the reigning European champions, particularly for star forward Kylian Mbappé. The match saw a missed penalty, several missed opportunities, and overall a subdued performance from the French international.

Following the game, manager Carlo Ancelotti addressed Mbappé’s struggles, emphasizing the need for patience and support.

The game’s dynamics were significantly impacted early on when Mohamed Salah dispossessed Mbappé in a crucial attacking sequence. While the Egyptian tracked back, Mbappé didn’t press for the ball and instead waited for the next opportunity.

This highlighted a pattern of missed chances and lack of decisiveness in the match. The absence of Vinicius Júnior due to injury placed extra attacking responsibility on Mbappé, especially on his favoured left side. But his attempts were repeatedly thwarted. The missed penalty late in the second half further underscored his challenging night.

Ancelotti’s assessment and call for patience

In his post-match press conference, Ancelotti displayed remarkable calm when discussing Mbappé’s performance, choosing to focus on support rather than criticism.

“It happens with strikers who find it hard to score and are a bit disappointed at not doing so. The medicine is to be patient. It’s a difficult moment for him. Today, above all, because of the missed penalty. Everyone has to support him, and he’ll soon come out on top,” Ancelotti stated.

The manager reinforced his call for patience, emphasizing that Mbappé lacks confidence, urging the player to “keep fighting and battling.” Ancelotti defended his team’s tactical approach, suggesting it was appropriate, but acknowledged the fairness of Liverpool’s victory.

Team support and high expectations

Even Real Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham offered words of encouragement. “The pressure on Kylian is very big. We didn’t lose because of the penalty; they played better than us. He has to keep his head up, and he’ll give great moments to this club,” Bellingham commented.

The high expectations surrounding Mbappé, combined with the team’s numerous injuries and the challenging away fixture at Anfield, contributed to a difficult night for both the player and the team as a whole. The missed penalty, coming at a crucial juncture in the game, only served to intensify the spotlight.

Despite the loss and the individual struggles of Mbappé, Ancelotti’s emphasis on patience and support speaks volumes about his belief in the player’s capabilities. His focus on collective effort and tactical approach underlines his confidence that Mbappé, and the entire team, will recover from this setback and ultimately achieve success.

The next Champions League match against Atalanta will be a crucial opportunity for Real Madrid and Mbappé to demonstrate their resilience.