Ronaldinho, at 44 years of age, continues to showcase his exceptional talent. In a recent Legends Clasico friendly match pitting Barcelona legends against Real Madrid legends, the Brazilian maestro scored a breathtaking free-kick, highlighting his enduring skill and class.

Fifteen minutes into the first half, Ronaldinho stepped up to take a free-kick on the edge of the Real Madrid penalty area. With two steps, he curled the ball over the wall and into the top corner, leaving the goalkeeper completely helpless. This stunning strike gave Barcelona a 2-0 lead, adding to an earlier goal scored by Juan Pablo Sorín.

Despite taking the early lead, Barcelona couldn’t maintain their advantage. Real Madrid fought back in the second half, with goals from Luís Figo and Edwin Congo securing a 2-2 draw by the end of regular time. The match then went to a penalty shootout.

Barcelona’s goalkeeper, Jesús Angoy, emerged as the hero of the penalty shootout, saving spot-kicks from José Emilio Amavisca and Congo to secure a 4-2 victory for the Blaugrana. David Villa and Ricardo Quaresma also made their debuts as Barcelona legends, both scoring in the penalty shootout.

The Legends Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona will continue with another match scheduled for Sunday, December 15th, in Tokyo. This offers another opportunity to witness the enduring magic of these legendary players.

Ronaldinho’s Barcelona legacy

Ronaldinho’s time at Barcelona remains legendary. He joined the club in the 2003/04 season from PSG, quickly becoming a star. During his five years at Camp Nou, he led the team to the 2006 UEFA Champions League title.

In 207 appearances for Barcelona, he scored 94 goals and provided 70 assists, winning three domestic titles and the Champions League during his tenure. His remarkable talent and contribution to the club earned him the Ballon d’Or in 2005. Even years after retiring, his class remains evident, as demonstrated by his spectacular free-kick in the recent Legends Clasico. His legacy in Barcelona continues to inspire and enthrall football fans around the world.