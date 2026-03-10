Neymar’s return to Ancelotti’s Brazil squad reportedly in danger after absence from Santos’ next game

Neymar‘s return to the Brazil national team after more than two years away had been growing increasingly likely in recent days, driven in part by a mounting injury list within the squad. But reports now suggest his comeback is in serious jeopardy after he was left out of Santos’ next match, the very game coach Carlo Ancelotti had been planning to attend.

Word has emerged that Ancelotti decided to include Neymar on his preliminary list of pre-selected players for Brazil’s March international window. The Italian coach had even planned to travel to the José Maria de Campos Maia stadium to watch Santos take on Mirassol FC in their Brasileirão fixture on Tuesday and use it as a final evaluation of the forward’s fitness.

However, when Santos released their squad list for the game, Neymar’s name was absent, immediately raising questions about his physical condition. According to Globo Esporte, the decision to leave him out sparked frustration within the Brazilian football federation and among Ancelotti’s coaching staff, both of whom had been closely monitoring Neymar and were counting on the match to make a final call on his inclusion.

The outlet went further, stating that the decision to rest him could ultimately cost Neymar his shot at a national team return. With Ancelotti now unable to evaluate him as originally planned, the likelihood of his name appearing on the squad list set to be announced on March 16 has dropped considerably.

Neymar Jr of Santos.

Brazil are scheduled to travel to the United States for a pair of March friendlies, facing France on the 26th at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and Croatia on the 31st at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. This represents the last international window before Ancelotti finalizes his World Cup squad, making Neymar’s potential absence from these games a significant blow to one of his defining career ambitions.

Is Neymar injured?

Since returning from meniscus surgery, Neymar had shown encouraging signs, featuring in Santos’ last three matches while scoring two goals and adding an assist, completing the full 90 minutes in each of the last two. The latest setback, however, has cast fresh doubt over his fitness.

Following Santos’ elimination from the Campeonato Paulista on February 22, the club had a break of up to 12 days before the Mirassol match, giving Neymar ample time to prepare. According to Globo, however, he only participated in the physical portions of training during that period, sitting out tactical sessions before returning to his normal routine last Sunday.

Santos insist Neymar is not injured and that the decision to rest him against Mirassol was coordinated with the coaching staff well in advance of his return to regular training. With the squad list set to drop on March 16, Neymar’s last realistic chance to change Ancelotti’s mind may come in the Brasileirão game against Corinthians next Sunday, a match the Brazil coach will not be attending, as he is scheduled to watch Botafogo face Flamengo that same day.

