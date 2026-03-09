Trending topics:
Neymar Jr. could make Brazil comeback as Carlo Ancelotti reportedly makes key decision ahead of upcoming friendly games

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Neymar Jr of Santos smiles prior to a match.
© Wagner Meier/Getty ImagesNeymar Jr of Santos smiles prior to a match.

Neymar Jr. appears to be gradually regaining his best competitive form at Santos. After undergoing meniscus surgery, he has managed to play three matches, showing an impressive level with two goals and one assist. With this, the veteran is aiming for a return to Brazil’s national team, which he has missed for several matches. Ahead of the upcoming friendlies, coach Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly made a key decision, exciting the fans.

According to Lucas Musetti of UOL Esporte, Carlo Ancelotti has made the decision to include Neymar Jr. on the list of pre-selected players with Brazil for the double round of friendlies against France and Croatia. In addition, the coach has decided to travel to watch him play with Santos, in order to follow his physical development. Despite this, the veteran does not have his call-up secured, but he is on a good path, drawing the attention of the Italian.

After shining in his first three matches following his recovery, Santos have decided not to call up Neymar for the match against Mirassol in the Brasileirão. Far from being a relapse of his injury, the veteran has been left out as part of load management, aiming to prioritize his physical continuity. Despite this, the 34-year-old star will train with the team and is expected to be available against Corinthians, where Ancelotti could go to watch him.

If he manages to maintain his physical continuity and good performances, Neymar Jr. could secure his spot with Brazil for the 2026 World Cup. After Rodrygo’s absence due to an ACL and meniscus injury, he could take his place in the roster, having Raphinha and Lucas Paquetá as competition. Because of this, the 34-year-old faces his biggest challenge in recent years: To shine with Santos in order to pursue his ‘last dance’.

Neymar Jr. of Brazil.

Neymar’s last appearance for Brazil was in October 2023.

Neymar Jr’s Brazil comeback receives major backing from legend Romario

After his return to Santos, Neymar Jr. has shown strong interest in making his return to due to physical problems. While he is coming off a season marked by injuries, he has undergone surgery and appears to be regaining his full physical condition. In response, the veteran’s return to the national team has received considerable support, with the legend Romário being the latest to come out in his defense.

Carlo Ancelotti offers bold prediction for Brazil ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

see also

Carlo Ancelotti offers bold prediction for Brazil ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Neymar’s absence is certainly very bad for Brazil. The sixth title will definitely be farther away. We can only hope he is physically well and able to give everything he has… I don’t know if he’ll be able to be there without issues, but if Neymar is at 70 percent, that’s already good enough—he already helps, he already makes a difference,” Romario said, via Veja Magazine.

As Neymar is the national team’s all-time top scorer, his possible presence at the 2026 World Cup could be decisive. He may no longer be at his peak, but he has proven to be a key player creatively while still maintaining his goal-scoring instinct. Because of this, he could be crucial as an impact substitute, providing experience to manage the tempo of the game. In addition, he has received support from several players.

