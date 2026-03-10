Lamine Yamal’s Barcelona may lose a key target as Dusan Vlahovic reportedly nears a huge decision on his future

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Barcelona have experienced real uncertainty in the forward line, as Robert Lewandowski has not managed to impose his scoring power and Ferran Torres has been quite inconsistent. Because of this, Lamine Yamal’s team are reportedly targeting Dusan Vlahovic as a star reinforcement as a free agent. However, the Blaugranas’ signing could be at risk, as Vlahovic is reportedly approaching a decision about his future.

According to Nicolò Schira, via X (formerly Twitter), Dusan Vlahovic is making significant progress in negotiations with Juventus. With this, the Italian side would be open to offering him a salary of €7 million per year, along with a substantial bonus for renewing. In addition, they would be willing to offer him a short-term contract. Although no agreement has been reached yet, another meeting is scheduled this week to define the Serbian’s future.

While Vlahovic has been out for several games due to injury, the Serbian aims to be the solution to Juventus’ offensive problems. After scoring more than 16 goals in the last two seasons, he stands as the team’s most potent scorer, as Jonathan David and Lois Openda have yet to fully settle in. In addition, coach Luciano Spalletti reportedly wants to continue working with Dusan, complicating his arrival to Barcelona.

Even though Dusan is open to staying with the Vecchia Signora, he has not made a definitive decision, leaving hope for Barcelona. Julián Álvarez may be the primary target, but his high cost gives him very few chances. Because of this, the Serbian emerges as a great alternative, as he would arrive at zero cost and could provide an offensive boost. Nevertheless, the Blaugranas could be forced to accelerate negotiations, as they risk losing him.

Barcelona face striker uncertainty for next season

Amid Lewandowski’s dip in form, Ferran Torres has emerged as the ‘ideal’ striker for Barcelona, imposing his scoring power. While the Spaniard has been inconsistent, they are reportedly aiming for his renewal. However, the Blaugranas have doubts regarding the competition from the 25-year-old striker. Not only are their objectives complicated, but the electoral situation could also cloud the perspective.

see also Robert Lewandowski breaks his silence on his Barcelona future: ‘I’m not even 50% sure which path I want to take’

In a recent appearance on SER, candidate and former president Joan Laporta supported the Pole’s continuity: “I want to renew Lewandowski… He came at a moment when it wasn’t easy to come to Barça. He gave up a lot to come here… He has very important offers, but I would like him to continue for one more year if he wants.” In addition, the veteran striker has publicly supported his candidacy.

Far from making the situation easier, this stance could further complicate things. Candidate Víctor Font has remained silent on the matter, maintaining doubts even about the continuity of current sporting director Deco. If he wins the elections, the supposed agreements or approaches regarding Vlahovic, Julián Álvarez, and other forwards could be delayed, as Deco would no longer be in place.