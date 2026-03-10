Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo salaries: Who earns more between Inter Miami and Al-Nassr stars?

The rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has defined modern soccer for nearly two decades. Even as both superstars approach the final chapters of their playing careers, comparisons between the two remain constant, not only in terms of trophies and records but also in their enormous financial power.

Today, the Argentine icon represents Inter Miami, while the Portuguese legend plays for Al‑Nassr. Their moves to the United States and Saudi Arabia reshaped global soccer markets, attracting massive audiences and commercial investment. In Miami, Messi’s contract is already widely discussed because the forward earns up to $80 million annually, including salary, sponsorship deals, and other commercial arrangements.

Yet that headline number only reveals part of the story. Messi’s agreement in Major League Soccer is unique in modern soccer and reflects his global appeal. At the same time, Ronaldo’s deal in Saudi Arabia is widely regarded as one of the most lucrative contracts ever offered to an athlete.

The financial structure behind Messi’s Inter Miami deal

Messi’s arrival in Major League Soccer transformed both the club and the league’s international visibility. His move to the United States was not simply a sporting decision but also a business strategy built around partnerships and global marketing opportunities.

According to the club’s co-owner Jorge Mas, the Argentine star’s income goes far beyond a standard soccer salary. When all components of the deal are included, Messi earns between $70 million and $80 million per year. According to ESPN, Mas explained that the official salary figures only represent a fraction of the total value of the contract.

Inter Miami CF owner Jorge Mas celebrates with Lionel Messi #10.

Data from the MLS Players Association indicates that Messi’s base salary is around $12 million per year, while his guaranteed compensation reaches approximately $20.4 million annually. The remaining income is generated through innovative commercial agreements linked directly to Messi’s presence in the league. One of the most notable features of the deal is revenue sharing with Apple, MLS’s global broadcast partner. Messi receives a portion of the revenue generated by subscriptions to the MLS Season Pass service on Apple TV.

The Argentine also benefits from a major endorsement agreement with Adidas, the German sportswear giant that has maintained a long-term relationship with the player. Mas highlighted the financial scale of Messi’s contract while explaining how the club supports the arrangement. “The reason we need world-class sponsors is because players are expensive. I pay Messi — and he’s worth every dollar — but we’re talking about between $70 million and $80 million a year in total,” Mas said.

Beyond salary and sponsorship income, Messi’s agreement also contains a long-term incentive. Once his playing career ends, he will have the opportunity to become a co-owner of Inter Miami, further strengthening his connection to the franchise.

Does Messi earn more than Ronaldo?

While Messi’s MLS contract is extremely lucrative, it still does not surpass the financial scale of Ronaldo’s deal in Saudi Arabia. According to financial estimates from outlets such as Forbes, Ronaldo’s total net worth currently stands at roughly $1.2 billion, compared with around $850 million for Messi.

A significant reason for that difference lies in Ronaldo’s agreement with Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr. Financial reporting from Sportico indicates that Ronaldo earns a base salary of approximately $235 million annually. In addition, performance bonuses and commercial incentives can reportedly increase that figure by another $50 million each year.

The contract runs until 2027 and is widely regarded as one of the richest deals ever signed in professional sport. The Portuguese’s income is further boosted by a lifetime partnership with Nike, as well as several business ventures connected to his CR7 brand. These include fashion lines, hotels, and fitness businesses that continue to expand globally.