Brazil icon Hulk involved in Atlético Mineiro–Cruzeiro mayhem that ends with 23 red cards

Givanildo Vieira de Souza, better known as Hulk, has cemented himself as one of the most iconic figures in Brazilian soccer over recent years, recently reaching the milestone of 450 career goals. But the veteran forward found himself at the center of a very different kind of headline after the Atlético Mineiro-Cruzeiro clash descended into chaos, resulting in a staggering 23 red cards.

The two Minas Gerais rivals met on Sunday in the Campeonato Mineiro final at the Estádio Governador Magalhães Pinto. With the regional title on the line, Cruzeiro broke the deadlock in the 60th minute when Kaio Jorge connected with a header from a Gerson cross, scoring what would prove to be the only goal of the match.

With the game approaching its final moments, Matheus Pereira tried his luck from distance, forcing a save from goalkeeper Éverson that produced a slight rebound. Christian moved in to follow up, but the keeper got to the ball and collided with him in the process, and that contact was all it took to ignite a mass brawl that would result in 23 players being sent off.

When the dust had settled, Atlético Mineiro had 11 players dismissed: Éverson, G. Delfim, Á. Preciado, Lyanco, R. Tresoldi, Junior Alonso, R. Lodi, A. Franco, M. Cassierra, Hulk and A. Minda. Cruzeiro had 12 shown red cards: Kaio Jorge, Fagner, F. Bruno, J. Marcelo, L. Villalba, K. Prates, Christian, L. Romero, M. Henrique, Wallace, Gerson and C. Ramos.

Hulk’s message after the incident

With staff members from both clubs and security personnel forced to intervene, Cruzeiro ultimately celebrated the Campeonato Mineiro title for the first time since 2019, claiming the competition’s 39th crown and closing the gap on Atlético Mineiro’s record of 50 titles. In defeat, Hulk took to social media to address what had unfolded:

“What happened in yesterday’s match does not represent the values that football should convey. Rivalry is part of the sport, but respect must always come before any emotion. I apologize to everyone who was at the stadium, to those watching on television, and especially to the children who look to football for inspiration. What we saw on the pitch is not the example we want to set,” the Brazil icon wrote on an Instagram story.

“I take responsibility for my part in what happened and I regret that moment. I am certain that many of the athletes involved are men of character, fathers, and responsible people who never step onto the pitch with the intention of hurting anyone. We made a mistake, but we also need to recognize when we are wrong and learn from it. May this episode serve as a reflection for all of us. We move forward now, respecting the game of football and everyone who loves this sport,” he added.

What is the record for red cards in a single soccer game?

Under soccer’s rules, if a team receives enough red cards to reduce their number of players on the pitch below seven, the match is suspended and awarded to the opposing side. Given that the brawl erupted near the final whistle, the referee blew for full time before that threshold was reached, but Sunday’s match came alarmingly close to setting a historic mark.

The Guinness World Record for the most red cards in a single soccer game belongs to the match between Club Atlético Claypole and Victoriano Arenas, in which 36 players were sent off. The game took place at Estadio Rodolfo Capocasa on February 27, 2011, in an Argentine Primera D fixture, the fifth tier of the country’s soccer pyramid.

In what was later described as a “generalized brawl,” all 36 players involved in the match, 18 from each side, were dismissed. Argentina has held that unenviable record ever since, and given the circumstances required to produce it, it is a mark that is unlikely to be surpassed anytime soon.