Neymar’s future at Santos in jeopardy amid reported interest from South American giants

Neymar finished the 2025 season delivering when Santos needed him most. A hat trick in a decisive match against Cruzeiro proved crucial in helping the club avoid relegation and remain in Brazil’s top division. Now, the forward must decide his future, with a South American giant reportedly interested in signing him.

“Santos want to renew Neymar’s contract for another season, and negotiations are fairly advanced,” transfer specialist Matteo Moretto reported on Wednesday in Marca. “There is still no concrete date for the parties to meet and finalize the deal 100 percent, but the feeling is that there is a verbal agreement in place to build on together.”

That report aligns with recent comments from Marcelo Teixeira, who last week delivered a strong message regarding the club’s intentions. “Renewing Neymar’s contract is a priority for Santos right now,” said the president of the Brazilian club.

“However, it is only fair to point out that there are other clubs trying to get between Santos and Neymar right now, such as Flamengo,” Moretto added. “Several players on Flamengo’s roster are pushing for Neymar to sign with the club.”

Flamengo head coach Filipe Luis played alongside Neymar for the Brazil national team.

Flamengo could pose a threat to Santos

While Neymar has a deep connection to Santos, dating back to his childhood and playing a key role in making his return to the club possible this year, the emergence of a competitor like Flamengo in the race for the forward could change everything.

At the moment, Flamengo are the strongest team in Brazil. They won the Serie A with a three-point advantage over Palmeiras, whom they also defeated in the Copa Libertadores final to become continental champions and qualify for the Intercontinental Cup. That run allowed them to face Paris Saint-Germain in the final, where they lost on penalties after a 1–1 draw.

Flamengo currently have far greater financial power than Santos, and that is reflected in their future ambitions as well. In 2026, they will compete once again in the Copa Libertadores as clear title favorites, while Santos will take part in South America’s secondary continental competition, the Copa Sudamericana.

Flamengo’s plan to lure Neymar

It has long been known that one of Neymar’s main priorities is to recover physically and competitively in order to rejoin the Brazil national team and play in his fourth World Cup at North America 2026. To achieve that, he needs stability and to prove he can compete consistently at the highest level.

Flamengo are reportedly factoring that into their strategy to attract Neymar. Moretto notes in Marca that some of Flamengo’s stars are pushing for the forward’s signing “with the idea of helping him get the best out of himself so he can arrive at the World Cup in the best possible condition.”

It is also worth noting that Flamengo currently have several players who have been teammates of Neymar in the past. Danilo, Alex Sandro, Everton, and Pedro all played alongside him for the Brazil national team, as has head coach Filipe Luis.