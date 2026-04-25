Neymar warned by Santos’ Argentine rivals in Copa Sudamericana: ‘We’re going to go hard at him’

Next week, Santos will play a key Copa Sudamericana clash against Argentina’s San Lorenzo, a match that could prove decisive for the Brazilian side’s future in the tournament. Neymar will be part of that showdown, and his upcoming opponents have spoken about him.

“On the field, we’re all rivals, and if we have to, we’re going to go hard at him,” Jhohan Romaña said when asked about facing Ney next Tuesday, in an interview with ESPN. “We’ll prepare over the next few days. Hopefully we can rise to the occasion and come away with the win.”

From the Colombian defender’s comments, it’s clear that Neymar could be in for a physically demanding match in the Copa Sudamericana. This type of continental competition is often characterized by tough defensive play and lenient refereeing, which can work against a player of Santos’ star’s profile.

“Neymar is an extra factor, but for us the most important thing is getting the three points, which would give us a significant advantage,” said Matias Reali, another San Lorenzo player. “Of course, he’s a global star and you might ask him for a photo, but first we have to win the match.”

San Lorenzo defender Jhohan Romaña.

Santos prioritize the clash against San Lorenzo

While Santos are also competing in the Copa do Brasil and the Brazilian Serie A, their priority right now is the Copa Sudamericana. They have not started well in the competition, with one loss and one draw in their first two matches. That leaves them at the bottom of the group and in serious danger of elimination.

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Given that context, Tuesday’s match is so important for the club that they decided to rest Neymar in Saturday’s league game against Bahia, which ended in a 2-2 draw. Head coach Cuca chose to go without his best player in a match that was also important, with Santos dangerously close to the relegation zone, in order to ensure he is fully fit for Tuesday.

Neymar returns to Argentina

At club level, Neymar has played in Argentina only once. It came during his first spell at Santos, when they lost 1-0 to Velez Sarsfield in Buenos Aires in the 2012 Copa Libertadores quarterfinals. In the second leg of that tie, the Brazilian side won by the same scoreline and then advanced on penalties.

The other seven times Ney has played in Argentina have been with the Brazil national team. Four came during the 2011 Copa America held in the country, where Brazil were eliminated in the quarterfinals by Paraguay. Two others were friendlies in 2011 and 2012, while the most recent was in 2015, during the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

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