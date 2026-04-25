Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
COPA SUDAMERICANA
Comments

Neymar warned by Santos’ Argentine rivals in Copa Sudamericana: ‘We’re going to go hard at him’

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Neymar Junior of Santos.
© Ricardo Moreira/Getty ImagesNeymar Junior of Santos.

Next week, Santos will play a key Copa Sudamericana clash against Argentina’s San Lorenzo, a match that could prove decisive for the Brazilian side’s future in the tournament. Neymar will be part of that showdown, and his upcoming opponents have spoken about him.

On the field, we’re all rivals, and if we have to, we’re going to go hard at him,” Jhohan Romaña said when asked about facing Ney next Tuesday, in an interview with ESPN. “We’ll prepare over the next few days. Hopefully we can rise to the occasion and come away with the win.”

From the Colombian defender’s comments, it’s clear that Neymar could be in for a physically demanding match in the Copa Sudamericana. This type of continental competition is often characterized by tough defensive play and lenient refereeing, which can work against a player of Santos’ star’s profile.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Neymar is an extra factor, but for us the most important thing is getting the three points, which would give us a significant advantage,” said Matias Reali, another San Lorenzo player. “Of course, he’s a global star and you might ask him for a photo, but first we have to win the match.”

San Lorenzo defender Jhohan Romaña.

San Lorenzo defender Jhohan Romaña.

Santos prioritize the clash against San Lorenzo

While Santos are also competing in the Copa do Brasil and the Brazilian Serie A, their priority right now is the Copa Sudamericana. They have not started well in the competition, with one loss and one draw in their first two matches. That leaves them at the bottom of the group and in serious danger of elimination.

Advertisement
Ronaldinho endorses Neymar for Brazil return ahead of 2026 World Cup: ‘I hope he goes’

see also

Ronaldinho endorses Neymar for Brazil return ahead of 2026 World Cup: ‘I hope he goes’

Given that context, Tuesday’s match is so important for the club that they decided to rest Neymar in Saturday’s league game against Bahia, which ended in a 2-2 draw. Head coach Cuca chose to go without his best player in a match that was also important, with Santos dangerously close to the relegation zone, in order to ensure he is fully fit for Tuesday.

Neymar returns to Argentina

At club level, Neymar has played in Argentina only once. It came during his first spell at Santos, when they lost 1-0 to Velez Sarsfield in Buenos Aires in the 2012 Copa Libertadores quarterfinals. In the second leg of that tie, the Brazilian side won by the same scoreline and then advanced on penalties.

The other seven times Ney has played in Argentina have been with the Brazil national team. Four came during the 2011 Copa America held in the country, where Brazil were eliminated in the quarterfinals by Paraguay. Two others were friendlies in 2011 and 2012, while the most recent was in 2015, during the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Report: Neymar backed by Santos and Brazilian FA with plan to convince Ancelotti ahead of World Cup

Report: Neymar backed by Santos and Brazilian FA with plan to convince Ancelotti ahead of World Cup

Santos and the Brazilian Football Confederation are reportedly focused on helping Neymar compete at the highest level to earn a spot on Carlo Ancelotti’s roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Neymar ruled out of Santos’ next Brazilian Serie A game, coach Cuca confirms

Neymar ruled out of Santos’ next Brazilian Serie A game, coach Cuca confirms

Cuca confirmed that Neymar will not be part of Santos’ next match in the Brazilian Serie A.

Neymar slammed by former Brazil player Ze Elias: ‘He acts like a child’

Neymar slammed by former Brazil player Ze Elias: ‘He acts like a child’

Former Brazil player Ze Elias harshly criticized Neymar.

Neymar Jr. makes explosive remarks in response to criticism from Santos FC fans: ‘No human being can take it’

Neymar Jr. makes explosive remarks in response to criticism from Santos FC fans: ‘No human being can take it’

Despite starting the season in strong form, Neymar Jr. has sparked a wave of criticism from fans in the team’s latest defeat following a controversial gesture. In response, the veteran took to social media to offer an explanation and deliver a strong critique.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo