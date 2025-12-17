PSG vs Flamengo LIVE: 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup final game

PSG and Flamengo face each other today in the final of the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup after both sides have demonstrated impressive consistency in their results. As one of the teams in the best form in Europe, the French side arrives keeping their trust in their collective prowess. Nevertheless, the Brazilian team has shown an impressive ability to impose itself against any opponent, making today’s match one that promises to be highly competitive.

While both teams arrive in strong form, Flamengo come at the end of their season, having been crowned champions of the Brasileirão and the Copa Libertadores. Because of this, they arrive at a key moment in their campaign, as their players are motivated, but their physical condition remains as a concern. Even so, the Mengão managed to defeat Cruz Azul and Pyramids, proving that they are capable of competing for the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

Unlike last season, PSG have not been as dominant, leaving defensive and scoring doubts due to injuries and key absences. However, the French side continues to establish itself as one of the most dominant teams in Europe due to its collective play. That said, the absence of Achraf Hakimi and Ousmane Dembélé’s lack of physical continuity raise serious doubts at an attacking level, imposing all their trust on Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Although many consider Paris Saint-Germain the clear favorite to win, Flamengo have already demonstrated an impressive ability to defeat European teams. Not only do they shine as a team, but they also boast players like Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Jorginho, and Samuel Lino, who can make a difference on an individual level. Coach Luis Enrique even stated that he would have preferred to face Pyramids, underscoring that the Brazilians remain a competitive force.