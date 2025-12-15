Report: Neymar’s plan to recover from knee injury for 2026 World Cup revealed amid expiring Santos deal

Neymar emerged as Santos’ hero at the end of the 2025 season, delivering a string of standout performances that helped the club avoid relegation and secure a place in the Copa Sudamericana for next year. With his contract set to expire in less than a month and his sights firmly set on a return to the Brazilian national team for the 2026 World Cup, details of Neymar’s recovery plan from his knee injury have now reportedly come to light.

Santos’ survival was not driven solely by Neymar’s impact on the pitch, but also by his resilience in playing through discomfort. The star forward wore three layers of protection on his left knee to ensure stability and manage pain, yet still played a decisive role in lifting the club to a 12th-place finish in the Brasileirão. With the season now complete, the next phase of his recovery is set to begin.

According to Globo Esporte, Neymar, currently on vacation in the United States, will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee to correct a meniscus fraying. Because the issue is not a full tear, the expected recovery timeline is up to one month, allowing him to begin 2026 with a clear rehabilitation schedule.

The Brazilian outlet reports that Neymar plans to undergo the procedure before resolving his contractual situation with Santos. His father is expected to meet with club president Marcelo Teixeira in the coming weeks to discuss an extension, a move that would likely keep Neymar at the club for at least six more months leading into the World Cup.

Neymar Junior of Santos runs with the ball against Cruzeiro.

As a result of the surgery, Neymar is expected to miss the opening days of Santos’ preseason, with players scheduled to report back on January 2. The club’s first official match of 2026 is set for January 11 against Novorizontino in the Campeonato Paulista, though it remains uncertain whether Neymar will be fit to feature.

Brazil’s next international window is in March, making the early months of 2026 critical for Neymar as he works to regain full fitness and earn a recall to the national team. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti recently suggested that selection would be based strictly on form, stating that if Neymar is at the same level—or better—than other options, he will be called up, adding further intrigue to what could be the final major tournament of his international career.

Neymar building momentum for 2026 with Santos

Since returning in February, Neymar appeared in 28 matches for Santos during the 2025 season, scoring 11 goals and adding four assists, while missing 17 games due to injury. Still, his late-season streak of five goals and one assist in the final four matches proved decisive in avoiding relegation and reignited optimism around his future.

Under head coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda, Neymar has rediscovered his role within the team, and Santos’ 12th-place finish secured qualification for the Copa Sudamericana. With the opportunity to compete against top continental opposition alongside domestic play, the club is now eager to have Neymar fully fit and leading the project as soon as possible.

