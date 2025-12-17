Lionel Messi reportedly set for major squad boost as Inter Miami near signing of 2025 MLS Best XI star

Lionel Messi’s triumphant season, capped by an MLS Cup title, has set the tone for Inter Miami to keep pushing for more silverware in 2026. With the roster now taking shape for the upcoming campaign, the Argentine star is reportedly in line for a major squad boost, as the Herons are closing in on the signing of a standout from the 2025 MLS Best XI.

With the Leagues Cup, Supporters’ Shield, and MLS Cup already in the trophy cabinet, both Messi and Inter Miami have now turned their attention to the CONCACAF Champions Cup as the club’s next major objective. In order to compete on the international stage, the Herons are preparing for an aggressive transfer window, with a focus on strengthening the squad with experienced, high-level talent.

According to The Athletic’s Tom Bogert, Inter Miami are nearing the signing of star goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair. The Canadian international saw his contract with Minnesota United expire at the end of the season and, after rejecting a million-dollar offer to renew, is set to enter free agency, creating an opportunity for the Herons to move quickly.

Named the 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, St. Clair also earned a spot in the league’s Best XI. His performances helped lead Minnesota to its best regular season in club history with 58 points, recording 10 clean sheets in 30 matches while conceding 30 goals, with Minnesota finishing with the second-best defensive record in the league, allowing 39 goals, just four more than the Philadelphia Union.

Selected by Minnesota in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft, St. Clair developed into a cornerstone of the club, making 159 appearances and ranking fifth all-time in franchise history. Despite the Loons’ efforts to secure a new deal, the two sides were unable to reach an agreement, and the goalkeeper, widely expected to start for Canada at the 2026 World Cup, now appears poised to defend Messi’s goal next season.

St. Clair to address Inter Miami’s needs

The goalkeeper position had been identified as a priority heading into the winter transfer window, with major roster turnover expected. During the season, Inter Miami traded Drake Callender, while William Yarbrough’s contract was not renewed and the club declined its purchase option on Rocco Ríos Novo.

Those moves left the Herons with Oscar Ustari as the lone goalkeeper on the roster, triggering an urgent need to reinforce the position for 2026. Following Ríos Novo’s departure, reports from Argentina indicated that Inter Miami had entered advanced talks to sign Argentine keeper Guido Herrera.

With no agreement reached between St. Clair and Minnesota, the Canadian has emerged as one of the most attractive free agents on the market. As Inter Miami look to continue surrounding Messi with proven, high-level contributors, the 28-year-old, who has surpassed 100 MLS appearances, could represent a pivotal addition as the club aims to maintain its dominance in the league.

