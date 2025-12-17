Trending topics:
Spain World Cup champion rejected David Beckham’s offer to join Inter Miami before Lionel Messi era

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

© Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesDavid Beckham, co-owner of Inter Miami CF.

Lionel Messi has become the face of Inter Miami since his arrival in 2023—and, by extension, one of the most visible figures in MLS. Before that transformation, however, the public face of the club’s ambition was co-owner David Beckham. Years before Messi’s move, Beckham made a push to land a Spain World Cup champion, only to see his offer turned down.

Inter Miami has long been an ambitious project for Beckham, who has used his influence to elevate the club’s profile, including hiring familiar figures such as Phil Neville as head coach. That ambition also extended overseas, where Beckham explored the possibility of bringing Manchester City legend David Silva to South Florida as a marquee signing.

Speaking on the El Camino de Mario podcast, Silva revealed that Beckham personally approached him in 2020: “I was the first to receive offers from Inter Miami. I met with Beckham in Manchester, but I told him I still wanted to compete in Europe.

At the time, the 34-year-old midfielder was preparing to leave Manchester City as a free agent, presenting Inter Miami with a prime opportunity to add another global star. Silva ultimately declined several proposals, choosing instead to prioritize his personal life and competitive ambitions. “Later, I had many other offers—Japan, Qatar—but then I prioritized my personal life and felt very ready to keep competing,” Silva added.

David Silva of Manchester City.

Silva returned to Spain in August 2020, joining Real Sociedad, where he played three more seasons. He retired in 2023 following an ACL injury, closing a distinguished career that included major honors in both Spain and England. Still, his path might have looked very different had he accepted Beckham’s pitch.

Report: Inter Miami make U-turn on potential Robert Lewandowski signing ahead of 2026 MLS season

Beckham and a missed opportunity with Silva

In 2020, Inter Miami were far removed from their current status as one of MLS’s most recognizable clubs. Gonzalo Higuaín quickly emerged as the team’s leading scorer, but the Herons struggled to establish themselves as consistent playoff contenders.

Beckham has continued to pursue star signings throughout the club’s history, leveraging his relationships within the global soccer community. Silva’s near-arrival stands as a notable “what if,” potentially adding another Spain World Cup winner to MLS, much like David Villa’s impactful tenure with New York City FC.

