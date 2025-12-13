Neymar’s future decision near: Santos president issues 10-word update on star’s renewal through to 2026 FIFA World Cup with Brazil’s Carlo Ancelotti on alert

For months, uncertainty has hovered over one of soccer’s most emotional reunions. Neymar returned home with hope, history, and unfinished business — yet his future remains delicately balanced between club loyalty and international ambition. As the Brazilian star battled injuries, form, and time itself, Santos and Brazil are linked by a single question: What comes next for Neymar as the 2026 World Cup approaches? Carlo Ancelotti, overseeing Brazil’s rebuild, is overseeing every step.

Neymar’s second spell at Santos has been anything but straightforward. Injury problems that haunted him in Europe and Saudi Arabia followed him back to Brazil, limiting his rhythm and availability. During the 2025 Brazilian Serie A campaign, he featured in just 20 of 38 league matches, registering eight goals — a modest return by his own extraordinary standards.

At 33 years old, the veteran forward openly acknowledged the physical and mental toll of the season. After Santos’ decisive final-day victory over Cruzeiro, he reflected candidly on his year. “I think a seven is a good grade,” he said. “Now it’s time to reset my mind, forget about football for about 10 days. I need that.“

Despite setbacks, his influence proved decisive when the Peixe needed it most. Facing the real threat of relegation, Neymar played through pain to inspire three consecutive victories, effectively saving the club from the drop. His late-season surge transformed frustration into gratitude inside Vila Belmiro.

see also Carlo Ancelotti sets record straight on Neymar’s return to Brazil after 2026 World Cup draw

From tears to defiance: Neymar’s emotional rollercoaster

The season was punctuated by dramatic lows. Neymar missed seven of the opening nine matches with a hamstring injury. His milestone 100th home appearance lasted only 34 minutes before he left the pitch in tears. A red card for a “Hand of God” incident against Botafogo seemed to symbolize a campaign slipping away.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were clashes with supporters, humiliating defeats — including a historic 6-0 loss to Vasco da Gama — and further muscle injuries. At one point, medical staff advised immediate surgery, warning that continued play could cause severe knee damage. Yet the Brazilian refused to stop, and that defiance culminated in a stunning act of willpower. He later confirmed he would undergo minor knee surgery before deciding his future.

With the 33-year-old publicly unsure about his next step, attention turned to the boardroom. Santos president Marcelo Teixeira finally addressed the situation — and this is where the mystery ends. The crucial 10-word update, delivered calmly but decisively, revealed Santos’ position: “Renewing Neymar’s contract is a priority for Santos right now.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Teixeira expanded on that stance: “We are talking and negotiating in search of a common ground, adapting Neymar’s current contract to 2026,” he said. “Everything depends on the budget. We have a budget that is based on what we can spend. “There is good intention on his part, on the part of NR [the company that manages Neymar], and on the part of Santos.

“That’s already a good start. We need this adjustment to lead to a positive financial outcome for both sides. Neymar’s project is also aimed at the World Cup, and we are in this dialogue to ensure he stays.” The intention is clear: Santos wants Neymar through to the 2026 World Cup, adapting financial and contractual terms to make it viable for both sides.

see also Santos captain Neymar scores 22nd career hat-trick: How does it compare to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s tally?

Carlo Ancelotti’s cold reality check

While Santos leans toward emotion and loyalty, Brazil’s coach Carlo Ancelotti offers no guarantees. The former Real Madrid manager has been explicit. “If Neymar deserves to be there and is better than someone else, he will play,” Ancelotti said. “I don’t owe anyone a debt.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Selecao’s depth is formidable. Vinicius, Rodrygo, Raphinha, Gabriel Martinelli, and Estevao are all younger, fitter, and in rhythm. Neymar has not featured for Brazil in two years, and sentimentality will not dictate squad selection. As Ancelotti made clear, the Selecao can succeed with or without Neymar.