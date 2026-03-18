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Neymar’s heartbreaking reaction to missing out on Brazil’s pre-2026 FIFA World Cup friendlies call-up emerges: ‘Hey Carlo Ancelotti, what about me?’

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Neymar (left) and Carlo Ancelotti (right)
© Getty ImagesNeymar (left) and Carlo Ancelotti (right)

Brazil’s preparations for the 2026 World Cup have been marked by both excitement and unexpected drama, as star forward Neymar confronted the harsh reality of missing out on the national team squad. With coach Carlo Ancelotti steering Brazil through the pre-World Cup friendlies, questions over squad selection and player fitness have captured global attention. While Neymar has been a central figure for both his club, Santos, and the Brazil national team, recent developments suggest a generational shift is underway in the Selecao.

The news of Neymar’s omission from the March friendlies was made even more poignant thanks to a candid video he shared on his YouTube channel. The clip, part of the series “48 hours unfiltered,” offers fans a behind-the-scenes look at his life as a professional player and his personal reaction to being left out of the squad.

In the footage, the 34-year-old forward can be seen watching the squad announcement on his phone while receiving a massage. Upon realizing that his name was not included, he turned to the camera and humorously yet heartbreakingly said, “Hey, Ancelotti. What about me?”

The remark encapsulated both his surprise and disappointment, highlighting the emotional toll of missing out on a team he has represented with distinction for over 15 years. With 128 caps and 79 goals, Neymar remains one of Brazil’s most decorated players, yet his absence reflects both persistent injury concerns and a broader strategy by Ancelotti to prioritize emerging talent.

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From guaranteed starter to uncertainty

Coach Carlo Ancelotti, who has managed Brazil since 2024, has consistently emphasized the importance of fielding fit players in the lead-up to the World Cup. Neymar’s omission is reportedly tied to persistent injury issues, particularly following his 2023 ACL tear, as well as inconsistent form at Santos.

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As a result, Ancelotti has turned to younger players such as Endrick, Igor Thiago, and Vinicius, signaling a deliberate effort to balance experience with youth ahead of the 2026 tournament. In a pre-announcement discussion captured on video, Neymar confided to his teammate, goalkeeper Gabriel Brazao, “Back in the day, I knew I was going no matter what! Right?” His laughter belied a stark contrast with his current uncertainty, showing the emotional shift from a guaranteed national team place to competing for fitness and form.

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Rarely visible vulnerable side

The video also captured Neymar’s vulnerable side, as he admitted feeling sad about missing the squad but reaffirmed his commitment to the Selecao, stating he would continue supporting his teammates and working hard for a 2026 World Cup spot.

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“I’ll always root for my Brazilian teammates and look to keep working hard to find a place in the Brazil squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” Neymar explained in the video. Brazil’s March 2026 friendlies against France and Croatia represent crucial preparation ahead of the World Cup. With Neymar unavailable, Ancelotti will rely on a blend of emerging stars and experienced players to simulate tournament conditions.

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