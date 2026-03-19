Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan target Leon Goretzka reported salary demand could delay blockbuster move

Amid uncertainty surrounding Luka Modric’s future, AC Milan have looked to strengthen their midfield, with Leon Goretzka as the main target to boost Christian Pulisic, reports Andrea Ramazzotti via La Gazzetta dello Sport. With only a few months left, the German is reportedly asking for $7 million per season, which could complicate his arrival to the Rossoneri.

According to Nicolò Schira, via X, formerly Twitter, Leon Goretzka is still available as a free agent since July 2026. To sign for a club, the German is reportedly requesting a net salary of €7 million per season, along with a €10 million signing bonus. Additionally, he is asking for a contract running until 2029.

While the German reportedly emerges as a priority for the Rossoneri, his salary demands could prevent his arrival. According to Capology, Adrien Rabiot, Christopher Nkunku, Mike Maignan and Rafael Leao are the club’s highest-paid players, earning €5 million net per season. With this, the German’s potential arrival could disrupt the team’s wage structure.

Despite his high demands, AC Milan still consider Goretzka a top priority to strengthen the midfield. They could explore alternatives such as performance-based bonuses to reach his desired salary. If they grant him the €7 million fix net, Pulisic or Maignan could become unsettled, as it would break the club’s wage structure.

Leon Goretzka of FC Bayern München runs with the ball during the Bundesliga match.

Alongside his high salary demands, the Rossoneri face competition from Juventus and Arsenal, who are also pursuing his signing, as per Fabrizio Romano. For this reason, securing qualification to the Champions League, along with presenting a competitive sporting project, would be key to landing Goretzka.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Christian Pulisic’s 2026 woes deepen as he unleashes wrath of Milan teammate Rafael Leao: ‘He never passes it and nobody says anything’

Goretzka’s potential arrival could boost Pulisic impact

Throughout the season, Luka Modric’s continuity has been called into question. However, Leon Goretzka would not arrive to directly replace the Croatian, as Ardon Jashari or Youssouf Fofana would take his place. The German could compete with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, providing balance and unlocking the best version of Pulisic.

While the German contributes on both defensive and offensive levels, Christian Pulisic could operate with much more freedom, potentially increasing his output in assists or goals by reducing his defensive workload. In addition to this, he would bring solidity to the midfield, also helping in the event of a possible Modric departure.