Neymar’s move to MLS with FC Cincinnati in doubt as Santos executive director pushes for renewal

Neymar has been linked with a potential move to MLS, with FC Cincinnati taking initial steps to explore the viability of a deal. However, that path to the United States now faces additional obstacles, as Santos executive director Alexandre Mattos has publicly pushed for Neymar to extend his stay with the Brazilian club.

A move to Cincinnati remains far from imminent, with the MLS side still in the early stages of assessing the financial feasibility of any potential deal. Reports from ESPN Brasil indicate that Neymar’s father and agent is awaiting a face-to-face meeting with FC Cincinnati representatives to advance the conversation, while Santos are simultaneously working to secure his future at the Peixe.

Speaking at a press conference following Sunday’s match against Fluminense, Mattos made the club’s intentions clear: “The contract runs until the end of the year. Neymar and everyone else are focused on getting Santos out of this situation as quickly as possible. We have to separate Neymar (the player) from NR (Neymar’s brand/company).”

Mattos also spoke to the dual value Neymar brings to the club, both as a player and as a global commercial force. “He does everything he can to be at his best on the pitch. And NR has helped us significantly with structural issues and sponsorships. We are trying to keep things moving forward. But it depends on results. Santos will always want Neymar because of everything he has done and continues to do,” Mattos added.

Neymar of Santos during the game against Fluminense.

While Neymar has indicated he intends to see out his current contract through December 2026, Santos are keen to open renewal talks sooner rather than later. “When he was sold to PSG, he said he would only go if they paid the youth club rights. And right now, he is trying to do what he wants most on the pitch. Together, we will do more and improve,” Mattos concluded.

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Difficult moments at Santos for Neymar

While Santos are eager to extend Neymar’s contract beyond 2026, any renewal will depend on a number of conditions being met, with several off-field tensions already beginning to cloud the situation. Beyond his primary focus on making it to the World Cup, friction has been growing between Neymar and the Santos fanbase, including a recent on-camera altercation with a supporter at one of the club’s matches.

That tension shows no sign of easing, with Santos enduring another difficult stretch in the league and hovering dangerously close to the relegation zone. The team was roundly booed by their own fans at Vila Belmiro following a 3-2 defeat to Fluminense, a result that left Santos in 15th place with 13 points from 12 games, just one point above the drop zone.

Adding fuel to the fire, cameras captured Neymar walking off the pitch with his hands covering his ears, a moment that quickly spread across social media and drew the ire of fans. Neymar then broke his silence with a pointed response. “The day has come where I actually have to explain scratching my ear. People, honestly, you are taking things way too far and crossing the line. It is so sad to have to live with this. No human being can put up with this,” he wrote.

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To make matters worse, members of an organized supporters’ group invaded the Rei Pelé Training Center just two days ago to demand accountability from the coaching staff, the squad and Neymar himself. With tensions running high both on and off the pitch, serious questions remain over whether Neymar is truly comfortable enough in his current environment to commit to staying instead of joining the MLS, despite the wishes of the club’s leadership.