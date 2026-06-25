How Japan’s win, draw, or loss vs Sweden could impact the 2026 World Cup Group F standings

Group F reaches its final matches at the 2026 World Cup as Japan and Sweden play a crucial match in the race to reach the next round, while the Netherlands complete their schedule against Tunisia.

Japan remain in contention for first place after drawing with the Netherlands before beating Tunisia. Sweden also have a good chance of advancing, with 3 points from a victory over Tunisia and a loss to the Netherlands.

The Netherlands lead Group F with 4 points (+4 goal difference and 7 goals scored), while Japan have the same number of points and goal difference but with 6 goals scored. Sweden remain third with 3 points (0 goal difference), while Tunisia have already been eliminated.

How Japan’s win vs Sweden impacts the 2026 World Cup Group F standings

If Japan beat Sweden, they would move to 7 points and secure a place in the Round of 32. They would finish first if the Netherlands draw or lose to Tunisia. If the Netherlands also win, Japan and the Netherlands would be level on 7 points, with the final order decided by goal difference. Sweden would remain on 3 points and would need to wait to see if they advance as one of the best third-placed teams.

How Japan’s draw vs Sweden impacts the 2026 World Cup Group F standings

If Japan draw with Sweden, they would move to 5 points and secure qualification. Sweden would reach 4 points and remain in contention to advance as one of the best third-placed teams. Japan would finish first if Tunisia beat the Netherlands, while a Netherlands draw or win would leave Japan in second place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Why is Takefusa Kubo not playing for Japan against Sweden at the 2026 World Cup?

How Japan’s loss vs Sweden impacts the 2026 World Cup Group F standings

A loss to Sweden would leave Japan on 4 points, while Sweden would move to 6. Japan could still finish second if Tunisia beat the Netherlands, but a Netherlands draw or win would leave them in third place. Japan would then need to wait for the results in the other groups to know if 4 points are enough to advance as one of the best third-placed teams.