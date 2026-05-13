How to watch Cincinnati vs Inter Miami in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Cincinnati vs Inter Miami on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Cincinnati vs Inter Miami
|WHAT
|MLS 2026 season
|WHEN
|7:30pm ET / 4:30am PT • Wednesday, May 13, 2026
|WHERE
|Apple TV
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
After bouncing back from a dramatic 4-3 Florida derby loss to Orlando City SC with an impressive 4-2 win over Toronto FC, Inter Miami climbed into third place in the Eastern Conference and now turn their attention to another key test.
Lionel Messi and company know a victory could be crucial in the race for the top spot, but standing in their way is a dangerous FC Cincinnati side currently sitting on 16 points. Despite this, Cincinnati remain one of the toughest teams in the conference and will look to make a statement on the road.
Details on how to watch
Apple TV
is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Cincinnati vs Inter Miami and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
Apple TV
is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN
, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs
for streaming soccer.