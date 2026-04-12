Report: Neymar’s agent to hold talks with FC Cincinnati over MLS move as he regains fitness at Santos

Neymar has been linked with a blockbuster move to Major League Soccer, with FC Cincinnati emerging as the frontrunner to land his signature. While the Brazilian star continues working his way back to full fitness at Santos, his agent is reportedly set to hold talks with Cincinnati over a potential deal.

According to ESPN Brasil, Neymar’s father, who also serves as his agent and the primary manager of his business affairs, is awaiting a face-to-face meeting with FC Cincinnati to move the conversation forward. With the MLS club’s interest in the former Barcelona star confirmed as genuine, the meeting would represent a significant step in the early stages of negotiations.

The outlet reports that Neymar’s entourage intends to hold the meeting with Cincinnati’s representatives in person. While financial terms have not yet been disclosed, the primary objective of the gathering is to assess the viability of a deal, covering salary expectations and bonus structures.

The meeting is expected to take place in the coming days, with Cincinnati’s delegation aiming to make their case for Neymar to join the league after the World Cup, regardless of whether he ultimately features in the tournament. Club president and owner Jeff Berding and sporting director Chris Albright are among those set to make the trip, accompanied by a team of image rights specialists to help advance the discussions.

Neymar Junior of Santos competes for the ball with Ruan of Atletico Mineiro.

Neymar focused on returning to fitness

While speculation over his future continues to swirl, Neymar’s attention for now remains firmly on getting back to peak condition and earning a place in Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup. Despite the noise surrounding his next move, the forward took the field for Santos last Saturday in a 1-0 win over Atletico Mineiro.

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In an encouraging sign on the fitness front, Santos head coach Cuca expressed confidence that Neymar will be available for every upcoming fixture. “Neymar filled his tank, and Gabigol did too. They performed well in the match. It might have been their best game in terms of competitive and physical levels,” Cuca said after Saturday’s win.

“The trend is for him to keep playing; he doesn’t need to play the full 90 minutes. We’ll manage his workload so they are ready to go every three days,” the coach added. Santos face Recoleta on Tuesday in the Copa Sudamericana, followed by Fluminense next Sunday and Coritiba on the 22nd in the Copa do Brasil.

The optimism comes at a critical time, as questions have lingered over whether Neymar would be able to withstand the physical demands of a World Cup, where teams can be required to play every three to four days. Notably, Neymar has not played four matches within a three-day window since July of last year, making the upcoming fixture run a significant test for a player who was once considered among the very best in the world.

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