Neymar receives stark warning ahead of Santos return: ‘It doesn’t matter if we leave him out of the World Cup’

Neymar’s return to the pitch after arthroscopic surgery on his left knee is fast approaching, with the Brazil star already back training alongside his teammates at Santos. However, ahead of Sunday’s match against Velo Clube, the forward received a stark and troubling warning: “It doesn’t matter if we leave him out of the World Cup.“

Despite being fit, Santos opted to delay Neymar’s return, keeping him out of Thursday’s game against Athletico Paranaense because of the playing surface, which the club felt could risk a setback. During the match, Neymar posted a message on X criticizing the conditions. “Playing soccer on this field is almost impossible,” he wrote during Santos’ game, where they lost 2-1.

Now attention shifts to Sunday’s match at Vila Belmiro, where Santos will host the final round of the Campeonato Paulista against Velo Clube, a game in which Neymar could finally return after more than two months out. Still, an unexpected warning has raised concern in Brazil ahead of kickoff.

On Thursday, Velo Clube ultras showed up at the team’s training ground and addressed the players before the crucial match, singling out Neymar: “I need every single one of you out there sweating blood. If we have to leave Neymar out of the World Cup, then leave that — out of the World Cup. We have to do whatever it takes to win this game, you understand?”

The video, published by the group itself, quickly went viral on social media, sparking unease among fans. According to the supporters, the tone was meant as motivation rather than a threat, while the Velo Clube board released a statement stressing that fan invasions and interruptions of training sessions are not tolerated.

Velo Clube enters the final match sitting 15th, inside the relegation zone, with just one win in seven games in the 2026 Paulista campaign, meaning a victory over Santos would secure survival. Meanwhile, the Peixe sit 10th and, with a win plus favorable results elsewhere, could still climb into the top eight and reach the playoff phase, which would give Neymar additional matches to regain full fitness.

Neymar’s response to the warning

The video spread rapidly across social media, intensifying attention on the match and on Neymar’s fitness, with the World Cup widely expected to be the final major objective of his career. The most alarming aspect was that the ultras’ own account posted the clip targeting the forward, which some interpreted as a direct threat to his well-being.

Neymar’s Instagram story.

While he has not addressed the video directly, Neymar shared an Instagram story featuring Brazilian icon Adriano celebrating with a shirt bearing the message: “Que Deus Perdoe essas pessoas ruins (May God forgive these bad people.” Despite the controversy, the Santos star followed up by posting several images from his training sessions, both in the gym and on the field, raising expectations for his imminent return.