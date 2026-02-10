Trending topics:
Lionel Messi shows meaningful gift from Neymar with nod to FIFA World Cup legend Pele

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

© Koji Watanabe/Getty ImagesNeymar and Lionel Messi were teammates at Paris Saint-Germain between 2021 and 2023.

Neymar and Lionel Messi are close friends and never miss an opportunity to show their bond. In this case, the Brazilian forward gave the Argentine star a gift that also pays tribute to the FIFA World Cup icon Pele.

On Tuesday, Santos shared a photo on their official social media accounts showing Messi posing with the No. 10 Santos jersey featuring Neymar Jr’s name, accompanied by his sons Thiago and Mateo, who also received identical gifts.

“From Neymar Jr to Lionel Messi. From the Prince to the Genius,” the Brazilian club wrote in the post. “The Sacred Jersey, of immeasurable value, with the number eternalized by the King. 10 of Neymar. 10 of Messi. 10 of Pelé. An infinite legacy in the history of football. Greetings from Vila Belmiro, Lionel Messi!”

Indeed, it is a jersey with a glorious history. Pele was, of course, the most important player to wear it between 1956 and 1974, achieving six Brazilian Serie A titles, two Copa Libertadores, and two Intercontinental Cups. During that period, Pele also established himself as the most important player of his generation, leading Brazil to three World Cup titles in 1958, 1962, and 1970.

Tweet placeholder

In more recent years, other stars have worn the No. 10 at Santos, including Robinho, Diego, Paulo Ganso, and Gabriel Barbosa. Neymar wore the No. 11 during his first spell at the club, but upon his return in early 2025, he assumed his superstar status and finally took the jersey that Pele wore for nearly two decades.

The friendship between Messi and Neymar goes beyond the present

Neymar and Messi first crossed paths on the field during the 2011 FIFA Club World Cup, when Barcelona beat Santos 4-0 to claim the title. Two years later, the Brazilian forward was signed by Barcelona and began a successful four-year spell alongside Messi.

That time together helped forge a deep friendship that endured even after Neymar’s controversial move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017. Four years later, Messi followed a similar path, and they were teammates in France for two more seasons.

Their friendship has remained strong since then, despite often being rivals at the international level. In fact, after defeating Neymar’s Brazil in the final of the 2021 Copa America, Messi briefly stepped away from Argentina’s celebrations to spend time talking with his friend on the sidelines.

Will Messi and Neymar meet again on the field?

Messi seems destined to finish his career with Inter Miami, where his contract runs until December 31, 2028, when he will be 41. Neymar, meanwhile, likely has several years left as a professional, having just turned 34. However, his future beyond this season remains uncertain.

Given the unlikely scenario of Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. crossing paths again at the club level again—either as teammates or rivals—their next possible encounter may be at the international level.

Neymar’s main goal is to regain his best physical and sporting form to return to the Brazil national team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. At the same time, while Messi has not confirmed it, everything indicates he will play his sixth World Cup with Argentina this summer. If both teams win their respective groups, Argentina and Brazil could meet in the semifinals.

With the 2026 World Cup approaching, Carlo Ancelotti is already shaping the spine of his Brazil project.

A Brazil legend claimed that Neymar missing the 2026 World Cup would turn the national team into "just another team."

While stating that the squad list is still open, head coach Carlo Ancelotti set the conditions to Neymar to make his return to the Brazil national team for the 2026 World Cup.

As Inter Miami look to bolster the squad, Lionel Messi has reportedly received a disappointing update regarding the potential return of an Argentine teammate who helped the club win the 2025 MLS Cup.

