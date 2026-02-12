Trending topics:
Copa del Rey
Comments

Coach Flick issues wake-up call to Lamine Yamal’s Barcelona after 4-0 crushing defeat vs. Atletico Madrid

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lamine Yamal (L) and Hansi Flick (R), Head Coach of FC Barcelona.
Lamine Yamal (L) and Hansi Flick (R), Head Coach of FC Barcelona.

Hansi Flick suffered his worst defeat since joining Barcelona as Atletico Madrid delivered a dominant performance in the 2026 Copa del Rey semifinals, sealing a 4-0 result. With qualification for the final now in serious jeopardy, the German coach issued a wake-up call to Lamine Yamal and the rest of the Barca squad ahead of the second leg at home.

In a packed Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Barcelona got off to a disastrous start after an own goal from Eric García, following a poor touch from goalkeeper Joan García in the sixth minute. Then Antoine Griezmann, Ademola Lookman, and Julián Álvarez all added their names to the scoresheet in a ferocious first half that left the Blaugrana facing a crushing deficit.

In the postmatch press conference, Flick was asked for his thoughts on the performance, and the German coach was candid: “We didn’t play well as a team in the first half. The distance were too long, and we didn’t press as we wanted and I would have liked to have seen the hunger that Atlético showed.

Despite acknowledging that his side was overwhelmed by the team coached by Diego Simeone, Flick still believes a comeback is possible. “In the second half was much better, and we still have another game, and we’ll fight for that. We have two halves left — 45 minutes where we can try to win both halves 2-0. That’s our goal. We’ll fight for it, and we’ll need our fans at home at Camp Nou, and then we’ll see what happens.”

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.

Flick on the disallowed goal

With the final score at 4-0, Atletico, the more dominant side over the full 90 minutes of the first leg, could have extended its lead, while Barcelona also had chances to narrow the gap. One key moment came when Pau Cubarsí pounced on a rebound in the box that appeared to give the Blaugrana their first goal.

Barcelona crushed 4-0 by Atletico Madrid in Copa del Rey: Is this Lamine Yamal’s worst career defeat?

see also

Barcelona crushed 4-0 by Atletico Madrid in Copa del Rey: Is this Lamine Yamal’s worst career defeat?

However, seven minutes later, after a lengthy VAR review, the defender’s goal was ruled out. Fermín López’s shot from outside the box had been blocked by Robert Lewandowski, and Cubarsí finished the rebound, but VAR spotted a marginal offside in the buildup, a decision that sparked controversy.

Asked about the officiating, Flick voiced frustration over the time it took for the decision: “What should I say? For me, it’s a mess. They have to wait 7 minutes to find something. When I see the situation, it was clearly no offside, but at the end maybe they could see something different, but at least tell us. There’s no communication, and this is so bad here.

A discreet performance from Yamal

Barcelona were already without attacking stars such as Raphinha and Marcus Rashford, both sidelined through injury. In that context, expectations fell on Lamine Yamal, who entered the match on a streak of five consecutive games scoring and could have become the first Barcelona player since Lionel Messi to score in six straight matches.

Instead, his performance fell short of expectations. The 18-year-old was effectively neutralized by Matteo Ruggeri, tasked with marking him closely, and finished without a single shot, completing just six of 12 dribbles while losing possession 29 times.

