Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing for Milan against Pisa in Serie A despite injury return?

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on during a Coppa Italia match.

The build-up to Milan’s return to Serie A action has been dominated by one central question surrounding Christian Pulisic. The American forward, a pivotal figure in the Rossoneri’s campaign, has recently returned from injury and rejoined group training, yet he will not be in the starting lineup for the crucial trip to Pisa. With the title race tightening and expectations rising, the decision has raised eyebrows among supporters and analysts alike, especially given Pulisic’s importance to the club’s attacking structure and his status as one of the most productive players in the squad this season.

The clash with Pisa represents a defining moment for Milan’s ambitions, with Massimiliano Allegri’s side chasing the Serie A title and needing to keep pace with the league leader, Inter. Meanwhile, the home side, struggling near the bottom of the table, views the fixture as an opportunity to spark a resurgence under its new coach. In such a high-stakes encounter, every tactical choice carries weight, making Pulisic’s omission from the starting lineup all the more intriguing.

Milan arrives in Tuscany after an extended break and an emphatic 3-0 victory over Bologna, a result that extended its unbeaten league run to 22 games and kept it in contention for the title. However, the Rossoneri still trail Inter by a significant margin, meaning there is little room for error. Pisa, on the other hand, sits in the relegation zone and has struggled for consistency, but its desperation makes it a dangerous opponent.

Since joining Milan, Christian Pulisic has re-established himself as one of the club’s most influential players. He is the club’s leading scorer this season, with double-digit goals in all competitions, and his consistency has made him a cornerstone of Allegri’s system. However, his campaign has also been disrupted by recurring physical issues, including muscular problems, a hamstring setback, and, most recently, bursitis, which forced him to miss the win over Bologna.

Despite these setbacks, Pulisic has remained optimistic about his recovery and form. “It’s going well. I’m actually feeling much better, so I’m really close to being where I want to be,” he said in a recent interview, reflecting his confidence that he is nearing full fitness.

Why is Pulisic out of Milan’s starting XI?

The mystery surrounding Pulisic’s absence from the starting lineup was finally clarified in Allegri’s pre-match press conference. The Milan coach confirmed that while the American is available, he is not yet ready to play a full match“Pulisic will be available. He trained with the team for the first time yesterday, but he only has 15-20 minutes in his legs,” Allegri explained.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan warms up before the Serie A match.

This revelation sheds light on Milan’s cautious approach. Pulisic is fit enough to feature off the bench but not physically prepared to start, prompting Allegri to prioritize his long-term fitness over immediate impact. With fixture congestion ahead and a crucial schedule looming, the coach is determined to avoid aggravating the winger’s lingering issues.

Even with limited minutes, the American’s presence on the bench provides the visitors with a potent weapon late in the game. His pace, creativity, and goal threat could prove decisive against a Nerazzurri side that has struggled defensively this season.

