Neymar ranked superior to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo thanks to one outstanding skill as Cafu claps back at Wayne Rooney

Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo are at the center of a heated debate after Wayne Rooney suggested that Neymar was “never world-class.” The former Manchester United star questioned Neymar’s legacy despite his success at Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Brazil, igniting controversy across the soccer world. In response, Brazilian legend Cafu clapped back boldly, defending Neymar and placing him above both Messi and Ronaldo in one key area.

Wayne Rooney’s comments have divided opinion globally. “I like Neymar, but I’ve never seen him as a top, top player. Like Messi, Ronaldo, that kind of category. He was good at Barcelona, but he was still overshadowed by Messi,” Rooney told The Overlap podcast.

Despite Neymar’s career being packed with trophies, including a treble with Barcelona and numerous titles with PSG, the Englishman argued that consistency at the very top level defines true greatness. “For me, he was never world-class. He had talent, but being world-class is about doing it consistently at the very top level,” the former striker added.

Fans quickly took to social media to defend the 34-year-old Santos star, highlighting his performances during his prime. Clips of the Brazilian’s incredible goals and assists in La Liga, Ligue 1, and the UEFA Champions League circulated widely, with many asserting that his peak arguably rivaled or even surpassed several Premier League legends.

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What did Cafu say about Neymar?

Amid the controversy, Cafu, a two-time World Cup winner and former Brazil captain, offered a powerful defense of his compatriot’s abilities. Speaking on the Brazilian podcast Podpah, the 55-year-old claimed Neymar surpasses even Messi and Ronaldo in one crucial aspect of soccer.

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“In my opinion, Neymar is better than Messi. Maybe Messi’s commitment is different. But, of these latest generations, Neymar is better than everyone, than Messi, than Cristiano. [He] has more resources, without a doubt. His technical quality beats either of them,” Cafu stated.

The former defender emphasized that his comparison is rooted in pure ability rather than achievements, highlighting Neymar’s extraordinary skill set and creativity on the pitch. While the GOAT duo have defined an era through consistency and trophies, Cafu values the Brazilian forward’s capacity to produce moments of brilliance and unlock defenses in ways few can match.

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The importance of being fit

Cafu also addressed Neymar’s ongoing absence from Brazil’s squad. He believes the forward’s inclusion is essential if he is fully fit. “If he’s doing well, he fits into any national team in the world. That’s a fact. There’s no debate about Neymar when he’s at his best,” Cafu explained.

Neymar Junior of Santos.

He further highlighted the challenge Neymar faced over his international career: “For 15 years, he had no one at his level to share the responsibility.” Neymar’s fitness and form are now crucial, not just for club success at Santos, but for Brazil’s preparations ahead of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

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