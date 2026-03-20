Cristiano Ronaldo keeps eye as Colombia confirms decision on James Rodriguez’s pre-2026 World Cup friendlies fate amid MLS woes

Cristiano Ronaldo and James Rodriguez once again find themselves at the center of global soccer attention, as Colombia’s latest squad decision sparks intrigue ahead of the 2026 World Cup preparations. With the Portuguese icon preparing for another major international stage and the Colombian playmaker navigating a difficult spell at club level, the spotlight intensifies on how both stars will shape the months leading up to the tournament.

The narrative extends beyond individual form. The club situation and the national team expectation now collide, especially for Rodriguez, whose recent struggles have raised questions about his readiness for elite competition.

As the squad announcement became official, it was confirmed that James Rodriguez will return to lead Colombia in the upcoming pre-World Cup friendlies, signaling continued trust from the national team setup despite recent setbacks.

Rodriguez’s recent move to Minnesota United in Major League Soccer was initially seen as a fresh start. However, his debut turned into a nightmare as the club suffered a heavy 6-0 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps, overshadowing his long-awaited return to competitive action. The Colombian midfielder entered the match late, with the result already beyond reach, limiting his ability to influence the game.

Concerns about his fitness have also persisted. Rodriguez had gone nearly four months without a competitive appearance before his return, raising doubts about his sharpness ahead of a crucial international window. Minnesota’s coach Cameron Knowles addressed the situation carefully, explaining, “Hard game to come into. With the game being 1-0, and also having him sat there for 75 minutes, having not played and one week of full training, I don’t think that was the ideal circumstances to bring him into.”

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Colombia shows faith in its captain

Despite those struggles, Colombia’s head coach Nestor Lorenzo has made a decisive call by including Rodriguez in the squad for the upcoming friendlies against Croatia and France. This move underscores the continued importance of the veteran midfielder to the national team.

The 34-year-old remains the symbolic and tactical leader of Colombia, a player whose experience and vision are still considered vital as the team builds toward the World Cup. Joining him in the squad are key attacking figures like Luis Diaz and Luis Suarez, forming a balanced group that blends experience with emerging talent. The matches against Croatia and France are expected to provide a strong test of Colombia’s readiness.

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Race against time for fitness

The 2026 World Cup is already generating unprecedented global demand, with FIFA confirming over 500 million ticket requests during a single application phase. FIFA president Gianni Infantino highlighted the scale of interest, stating: “Half a billion ticket requests in just over a month is more than demand – it’s a global statement.”

Among the most anticipated fixtures is the group-stage clash between Portugal and Colombia. This matchup, featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and James Rodriguez, has become the most requested game of the tournament, underlining the enduring appeal of both players.

With the World Cup fast approaching, Rodriguez faces a tight timeline to regain peak condition. The tournament begins in June, leaving him with limited opportunities to build rhythm and match fitness. At club level, the immediate focus is clear. He must secure consistent minutes with Minnesota United, starting with upcoming league fixtures, to prove he can still perform at the highest level.

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