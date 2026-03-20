Cristiano Ronaldo learns fate as Portugal confirms squad for pre-2026 World Cup friendlies vs USMNT and Mexico

Portugal has reached a final call on whether Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in the March international window, as the national team prepares for high-profile friendlies against the United States and Mexico. The fixtures, set to be played in North America, are part of early preparations for the 2026 World Cup, with the national team facing two host nations in quick succession.

The decision comes amid uncertainty surrounding Ronaldo’s fitness after a recent injury sustained while playing for Al-Nassr. The forward has been a regular presence under head coach Roberto Martinez, but has not featured in recent matches, raising questions about his readiness for international duty. His last appearance for the national team dates back to November 2025, when he was sent off in a World Cup qualifier against Ireland.

Portugal’s upcoming matches will take place at iconic venues, first facing Mexico at Estadio Azteca before traveling to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to meet Christian Pulisic‘s USMNT. These games offer a crucial early look at how the Selecao may shape its squad ahead of the World Cup, particularly as it balances experienced stars with emerging talent.

The suspense surrounding Ronaldo’s inclusion has now been resolved. Portugal has opted not to include the veteran forward in its squad for the March friendlies, confirming that his recovery timeline will keep him sidelined for the trip. “Cristiano is injured. He is not currently playing with Al-Nassr and has also been unable to take part in recent matches”, Martinez had said earlier, leaving the door open before the final call was made.

Tweet placeholder

Despite earlier optimism, the injury, initially described as minor, proved significant enough to rule him out. Reports from club level indicated a more serious issue than first expected, requiring rest and treatment abroad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Injury concerns and club context

Ronaldo’s setback dates back to late February, when he picked up a muscle injury during a match with Al-Nassr. Since then, he has been absent from action, focusing on recovery. “After the tests he underwent, it became clear that it is a more serious injury than we were expecting,” said Jorge Jesus. “He will need rest and recovery.”

The absence interrupts what has otherwise been a remarkable international run. Ronaldo remains the all-time leading scorer in men’s international soccer, with 143 goals in 226 appearances, and continues to target participation in a sixth World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts following an injury

Advertisement

Advertisement

What comes next for Portugal

Portugal’s clash with Mexico is scheduled for March 28, followed by a meeting with the United States on March 31. Both matches will serve as key preparation fixtures against top-level opposition.

While Ronaldo’s absence will be felt, the decision prioritizes long-term fitness over short-term availability, ensuring the veteran forward has the best chance of returning fully fit for future competitions.