Wayne Rooney criticizes Neymar Jr: ‘I’ve never seen him as a top player, like Messi’

While the final years of his career have been quite disappointing, Neymar Jr. has been regarded as one of the most brilliant players in history. He not only shined at Barcelona, but also competed head-to-head with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for the Ballon d’Or. Despite this, Wayne Rooney admitted that he does not consider the Brazilian a top player.

In a recent Overlap podcast episode, Rooney participated in an unpopular opinion section, leading him to blast the Brazilian star: “I like Neymar but I’ve never seen him as a top, top player. Like, Messi, Ronaldo, that kind of category. He was good at Barcelona, but he was still overshadowed by Messi.“

Far from receiving support, many fans turned against Rooney. While the Brazilian never managed to match Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, comparing him to them is unfair. Both legends are contenders in the GOAT debate and have broken numerous records; few players in history can hold a candle to them, making Neymar’s legacy seem small, which isn’t entirely true.

Neymar Jr. may have never won a Ballon d’Or, but he did establish himself as one of the few players capable of approaching the level of Messi and Cristiano. He not only shined at Barcelona for several seasons, but also led PSG to their first Champions League final. For this reason, not considering the Brazilian a top player could be a major mistake.

Neymar Jr. of Brazil.

Injuries put a halt to Neymar Jr.’s impressive progress

Although Neymar Jr.’s departure from Barcelona is considered a mistake by many, he did become a decisive player at PSG. Scoring 118 goals in 173 matches, the Brazilian impressed with his performances in Ligue 1, leading the team multiple times in the Champions League. However, injuries significantly limited his growth.

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Since his arrival at PSG in 2017, he missed 135 matches due to injuries, with his ankle and adductor being the most affected areas. As a result, Neymar Jr. was forced to change his style of play, shifting from an explosive winger to a more creative midfielder. Due to his constant physical issues, the Brazilian moved to Al Hilal, where things turned out even worse.

Two months after his arrival at Al Hilal, the Brazilian suffered an ACL injury that ruled him out for the entire season. Far from recovering in the following campaign, he continued to face physical issues, which ultimately led to his departure from the club and a move to Santos FC. There, he appears to be regaining his level, but he did have to undergo meniscus surgery.

Neymar Jr. has had a legendary career

Neymar Jr. has built a truly legendary career, etching his name into the history books of Barcelona, Brazil, and PSG. As a key member of the ‘MSN’ trio, the Brazilian led the team to its most recent Champions League title and played a pivotal role in the historic comeback against PSG, cementing his place in the club’s history.

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Along with this, the Brazilian established himself as the fourth all-time top scorer in PSG’s history, winning a large number of trophies. In addition, his impact went beyond statistics, delivering standout performances in Ligue 1 that cemented him as one of the most brilliant players to have played there.

Far from ending there, Neymar surpassed Pelé as Brazil’s all-time top scorer, netting 79 goals. While he has not won a Copa América or a World Cup title, he still produced outstanding performances, often standing out as the only elite player in a national team that rarely shined. For this reason, the Brazilian is indeed one of the most outstanding players of recent years.