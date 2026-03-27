Cristiano Ronaldo to be center of attention even without playing for Portugal vs Mexico thanks to unexpected tribute

The presence of Cristiano Ronaldo continues to shape narratives even when he is not on the pitch, and the upcoming clash between Portugal and Mexico is no exception. What was expected to be a showcase moment for the global icon has instead turned into something more complex and intriguing. The absence of soccer’s most recognizable figure has not diminished the spotlight; it has only shifted it.

The friendly, set to mark the reopening of Estadio Azteca, now renamed Estadio Banorte, was initially built around Ronaldo’s expected appearance. Fans had anticipated a historic occasion, blending one of the sport’s most iconic venues with one of its greatest players. Instead, the narrative has taken an unexpected turn, leaving supporters both disappointed and curious.

Portugal’s decision to leave Ronaldo out of the squad due to a hamstring injury has sparked widespread reaction. For many fans who secured tickets at premium prices, the news came as a shock, especially given the scale of anticipation surrounding the event. The situation has also exposed deeper issues, from ticket resale controversies to questions about how much a single player can influence an entire spectacle.

Yet, even as the Portugal national team prepares to move forward without its captain, the story refuses to settle into a simple absence. Something unusual is quietly building around the occasion, an unexpected layer that continues to keep Ronaldo at the center of attention despite not traveling to Mexico.

Apparently, thousands of Mexican fans are planning to chant Cristiano Ronaldo’s name in the seventh minute of the match as a tribute to his legacy, ensuring that his presence is felt even in his absence.

Tribute that transcends absence

The planned gesture highlights the extraordinary global reach of Ronaldo’s influence. Supporters organizing the tribute aim to transform a moment of disappointment into one of celebration, recognizing everything the Portuguese forward has contributed to soccer over the years.

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This is not an isolated occurrence. Mexican fans have previously organized tributes for Ronaldo, including coordinated celebrations of his birthday, reflecting a deep and enduring admiration. Even without stepping onto the pitch, Ronaldo remains the focal point of the event, a testament to his enduring legacy.

Ticket chaos and market fallout

The build-up to the match has also been marked by controversy. Ticket sales initially created chaos, with fans encountering virtual queues and rapid sellouts on the official platform, only to see tickets reappear on secondary markets at inflated prices—some starting at $500.

Following confirmation of Ronaldo’s absence, resale prices dropped dramatically, with some tickets falling to around $146. This sharp decline underscored just how central Ronaldo was to the event’s commercial appeal. Fans who paid premium prices were left frustrated, while late buyers benefited from the sudden shift in demand.

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