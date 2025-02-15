Liverpool star nearly left Premier League to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League in January – It’s not Salah

Speculation over Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool continues to dominate headlines, with the Egyptian yet to sign a contract extension beyond this season. However, it has now emerged that another key Liverpool forward was on the brink of making a blockbuster move to Saudi Arabia in January.

The Saudi Pro League’s pursuit of elite talent is well-documented. But while Salah remains a prime target for clubs in the Middle East, fresh reports suggest that another Liverpool attacker was very close to signing for Al-Nassr—the same club that boasts Cristiano Ronaldo and former Reds star, Sadio Mane in its ranks.

The player in question? Darwin Nunez. According to multiple reports, including Fabrizio Romano and the Daily Mail, Al-Nassr made two official bids for the Uruguayan forward in January, with the second offer exceeding $79 million plus add-ons. The Saudi club was eager to partner Nunez with Cristiano Ronaldo, seeing him as the perfect long-term solution for their attack.

In fact, negotiations had advanced significantly, and Al-Nassr was reportedly “very close” to finalizing a deal. Talks had even reached the stage where the financial terms between the player and the club had been agreed upon, with the Saudi giant confident that they could convince Liverpool to part ways with their $89 million signing.

However, despite the lucrative offer, Liverpool ultimately decided to reject the deal, not because of the finances involved, but due to the lack of time to secure a suitable replacement. “Liverpool’s refusal to sell Nunez was not due to the finances involved, but rather a fear of having to find a replacement as the transfer deadline inched closer,” Fabrizio Romano reported.

Al-Nassr opted to move on

With Arne Slot’s squad competing on multiple fronts, including the Premier League and Europa League, the club reportedly felt it was too risky to lose a key striker midway through the season. Liverpool’s management knew that January was a difficult time to find high-quality replacements, and rather than rushing into a panic buy, they opted to keep Nunez at Anfield—at least for now.

After failing to secure the Uruguayan, the Riyadh side quickly shifted their focus to other targets, ultimately signing Jhon Duran from Aston Villa for a similar fee. The Colombian forward was seen as a strong alternative, but Saudi clubs have not given up on Nunez.

According to Romano, Saudi Pro League officials still view the Liverpool ace as a top target for the summer window and could return with another major offer in 2025. With Saudi Arabia’s ongoing project to lure world-class talent, there is a strong belief that the Premier League side could be more open to negotiations at the end of the season, especially if Nunez does not fully establish himself under Slot.

What does future hold for Nunez?

While Nunez remains a Liverpool player, his long-term future is far from certain. The 25-year-old striker has had a mixed spell at Anfield, showing glimpses of brilliance but also struggling with inconsistency in front of goal.

Slot has admitted that fitting Nunez into his tactical setup has been a challenge, and while the club continues to back him, they are also prepared to reassess his situation in the summer.

“The club plan to reassess Nunez’s future in the summer and could look to cash in on the €85 million signing for the right price,” Romano stated. However, with Al-Nassr already having spent over $67 million on Duran, they may not return for Nunez in the next window—leaving the door open for other Saudi clubs to make a move.