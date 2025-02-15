Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Saudi Pro League
Comentarios

Liverpool star nearly left Premier League to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League in January – It’s not Salah

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Mohamed Salah (right)
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (left) and Mohamed Salah (right)

Speculation over Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool continues to dominate headlines, with the Egyptian yet to sign a contract extension beyond this season. However, it has now emerged that another key Liverpool forward was on the brink of making a blockbuster move to Saudi Arabia in January.

The Saudi Pro League’s pursuit of elite talent is well-documented. But while Salah remains a prime target for clubs in the Middle East, fresh reports suggest that another Liverpool attacker was very close to signing for Al-Nassr—the same club that boasts Cristiano Ronaldo and former Reds star, Sadio Mane in its ranks.

The player in question? Darwin Nunez. According to multiple reports, including Fabrizio Romano and the Daily MailAl-Nassr made two official bids for the Uruguayan forward in January, with the second offer exceeding $79 million plus add-ons. The Saudi club was eager to partner Nunez with Cristiano Ronaldo, seeing him as the perfect long-term solution for their attack.

In fact, negotiations had advanced significantly, and Al-Nassr was reportedly “very close” to finalizing a deal. Talks had even reached the stage where the financial terms between the player and the club had been agreed upon, with the Saudi giant confident that they could convince Liverpool to part ways with their $89 million signing.

nunez al-nassr

However, despite the lucrative offer, Liverpool ultimately decided to reject the deal, not because of the finances involved, but due to the lack of time to secure a suitable replacement. “Liverpool’s refusal to sell Nunez was not due to the finances involved, but rather a fear of having to find a replacement as the transfer deadline inched closer,” Fabrizio Romano reported.

Advertisement

Al-Nassr opted to move on

With Arne Slot’s squad competing on multiple fronts, including the Premier League and Europa League, the club reportedly felt it was too risky to lose a key striker midway through the season. Liverpool’s management knew that January was a difficult time to find high-quality replacements, and rather than rushing into a panic buy, they opted to keep Nunez at Anfield—at least for now.

After failing to secure the Uruguayan, the Riyadh side quickly shifted their focus to other targets, ultimately signing Jhon Duran from Aston Villa for a similar fee. The Colombian forward was seen as a strong alternative, but Saudi clubs have not given up on Nunez.

According to Romano, Saudi Pro League officials still view the Liverpool ace as a top target for the summer window and could return with another major offer in 2025. With Saudi Arabia’s ongoing project to lure world-class talent, there is a strong belief that the Premier League side could be more open to negotiations at the end of the season, especially if Nunez does not fully establish himself under Slot.

Advertisement
jhon duran ronaldo al-nassr

What does future hold for Nunez?

While Nunez remains a Liverpool player, his long-term future is far from certain. The 25-year-old striker has had a mixed spell at Anfield, showing glimpses of brilliance but also struggling with inconsistency in front of goal.

Slot has admitted that fitting Nunez into his tactical setup has been a challenge, and while the club continues to back him, they are also prepared to reassess his situation in the summer.

Advertisement

“The club plan to reassess Nunez’s future in the summer and could look to cash in on the €85 million signing for the right price,” Romano stated. However, with Al-Nassr already having spent over $67 million on Duran, they may not return for Nunez in the next window—leaving the door open for other Saudi clubs to make a move.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers

EDITORS’ PICKS

Saudi Pro League makes major transfer decision that will affect Salah and Vinicius

Saudi Pro League makes major transfer decision that will affect Salah and Vinicius

From Cristiano Ronaldo’s groundbreaking move to Neymar’s switch, the Saudi Pro League has spent heavily to attract elite superstars. However, a major shift in strategy has now taken place—one that will significantly impact players like Mohamed Salah and Vinicius.

Cristiano Ronaldo explains why Vinicius’ 2024 Ballon d'Or exclusion isn’t a shock

Cristiano Ronaldo explains why Vinicius’ 2024 Ballon d'Or exclusion isn’t a shock

The authenticity of the Ballon d'Or has been questioned again by five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo, one of soccer's most famous superstars. Vinicius' unusual absence from the platform at the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony, a controversial affair, prompted his comments.

Back to the beginning: Real Madrid’s 2025-26 kits to pay homage to Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema

Back to the beginning: Real Madrid’s 2025-26 kits to pay homage to Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema

While Real Madrid is currently focused on the most important phase of the season, preparations for the 2025-26 campaign are already in full swing. One detail has particularly caught the attention of fans—the new kit designs.

Real Madrid and PSG rejected: Premier League star set for Al-Nassr move – Could Cristiano lure him to Saudi Pro League?

Real Madrid and PSG rejected: Premier League star set for Al-Nassr move – Could Cristiano lure him to Saudi Pro League?

A Premier League star whose talents have captured the attention of European heavyweights Real Madrid and PSG. However, despite this interest, he seems destined to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo