Over the past two years, the Saudi Pro League has transformed the global soccer transfer market, luring some of the sport’s biggest stars away from Europe. From Cristiano Ronaldo’s groundbreaking move to Neymar’s €90 million switch, Saudi clubs have spent heavily to attract elite superstars. However, a major shift in strategy has now taken place—one that will significantly impact players like Mohamed Salah and Vinicius.

For months, Saudi clubs have been chasing these two veterans, but recent developments suggest that their pursuit may not continue in the way many expected. The reason? A fundamental change in transfer policy which could reshape the league’s identity and its approach to recruitment.

The league’s spending spree reached its peak in the summer of 2023, when clubs splashed a staggering €945 million on signings, securing players like Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez, and Neymar. The arrival of these global icons helped put the Saudi Pro League on the soccer map, but it also raised concerns about sustainability.

However, as reported by The Independent, Saudi soccer authorities have decided to move away from signing aging superstars and instead focus on younger talents who can develop within the league. The shift became evident during the January transfer window when clubs prioritized emerging prospects rather than established names.

One prime example is Jhon Duran, the 21-year-old Colombian striker who joined Al-Nassr for €75 million, making him the league’s second most expensive signing after Neymar. Durán joins other young South Americans in Saudi Arabia, including Wesley (19), Angelo Gabriel (20), and Marcos Leonardo (21). Meanwhile, Kaio Cesar (20) and Matteo Dams (20) have also been signed with an eye toward long-term development.

From veterans to youth: Why the shift?

The decision to target younger players is driven by multiple factors, the most important being financial sustainability. Signing less-experienced players is significantly cheaper in terms of both transfer fees and wages compared to megastars like Neymar and Benzema.

For example, Matteo Dams, a rising star from PSV, cost just €10 million, whereas Neymar’s ill-fated spell at Al-Hilal cost the club hundreds of millions while yielding only seven appearances before his exit. The same pattern has been observed with other veteran players whose market values have plummeted after moving to Saudi Arabia. Neymar, for instance, saw his market value drop from €75 million to just €15 million in under two years.

What does this mean for Salah and Vinicius?

The decision to move away from signing aging megastars has direct consequences for Mohamed Salah and Vinicius, two of the biggest names linked with Saudi clubs in recent months.

For Salah, the change in approach could be a major obstacle. Al-Hilal, widely seen as the favorites to sign the Egyptian forward, were expected to make a massive bid should Liverpool be willing to negotiate. However, with the league now focusing on younger profiles, Salah’s potential move looks less certain than before. “Saudi dealmakers have long been keen to lure Salah over to the Pro League,” reports The Telegraph, highlighting the long-standing interest in the Liverpool star.

The same applies to Vinicius, who was reportedly offered a €300 million transfer fee by Saudi clubs, along with a staggering €200 million-a-season salary over five years. While Real Madrid have no intention of selling unless the player himself pushes for a move, Saudi interest was seen as a major test of their resolve. However, with the league’s shift in priorities, the likelihood of such an extravagant deal being finalized has significantly decreased.