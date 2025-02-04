Cristiano Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner and one of soccer’s most iconic figures, has reignited the long-standing debate over the credibility of the prestigious award. His remarks came in response to Vinicius’ surprising omission from the podium at the 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony, an event that has often been clouded by controversy over its selections.

In a candid interview, Ronaldo did not hold back his disappointment, stating that the Real Madrid forward deserved to be named the best player in the world for 2024. The Portuguese legend expressed astonishment that Vinicius, despite playing a pivotal role in Real Madrid’s Champions League triumph, was not recognized as the rightful winner.

The Portuguese’s reaction resonated with many within the soccer world who viewed Vinicius as the clear favorite. The Brazilian had an outstanding season, scoring 25 goals and providing 12 assists in 40 appearances, helping Los Blancos secure a La Liga, Champions League, and Spanish Super Cup treble. Given these achievements, his second-place finish behind Manchester City midfielder Rodri left fans and pundits questioning the selection process.

Why Ronaldo believes Vinicius deserved 2024 Ballon d’Or

For Ronaldo, Vinicius’ performances throughout the season spoke for themselves. He highlighted the Brazilian’s crucial role in Real Madrid’s Champions League victory, noting that scoring in decisive moments and delivering match-winning performances should be the ultimate criteria for such an award.

In an interview with El Chiringuito, the 40-year-old did not hide his frustration: “I was surprised. I believe he should have won the Ballon d’Or. He won the Champions League and made a difference. I was upset for Vinicius. He deserved the award, but I’m not surprised… not only because I didn’t win it or not, but because it lacks credibility.

The Al-Nassr star went further, questioning the credibility of the entire award process: “I have felt it many times and I felt angry. With time, I understood it. These are battles that you cannot win. I felt that emotion twice. It makes you feel helpless. But then I realized… You shouldn’t get involved in battles you can’t win.”

Ronaldo’s ongoing criticism of soccer awards

This is not the first time Ronaldo has cast doubt on major soccer awards. Last January, he openly criticized the Ballon d’Or and FIFA’s The Best awards, suggesting that they were losing credibility. Despite scoring 54 goals and providing 15 assists in 59 games for Al-Nassr and Portugal, he was left off the Ballon d’Or nominee list.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, the veteran made his feelings clear: “Ballon d’Or and The Best are losing credibility. Numbers are reality. We have to analyze the entire season. It’s not to say that Messi didn’t deserve the award, or Haaland or even [Kylian] Mbappe. I simply no longer believe in these awards.”

He also referenced his own experiences of being overlooked in favor of more politically popular choices, a sentiment echoed by many who feel that favoritism and external factors often influence award decisions more than actual performances.