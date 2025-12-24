Neymar Jr set to miss start of Santos’ 2026 season: How many games could he play before Brazil’s March friendlies?

Neymar Jr. transformed his return to Santos FC from a disappointment for fans into an inspiring leadership role during the relegation battle, emerging as a pivotal figure. Yet, he continued to struggle with significant issues in the meniscus of his left knee, necessitating surgery. After a successful procedure, he will miss the start of the 2026 season with the Peixe, leaving him with just a couple of games to convince Carlo Ancelotti ahead of Brazil’s March friendlies.

While the Brazilian star has yet to sign his contract renewal with Santos FC, all indications suggest that an agreement is imminent. If he chooses to stay with his childhood team, Neymar Jr. will likely be sidelined for over a month on his recovery, returning at the end of January 2026. Consequently, the 33-year-old star will only have nine games to showcase his talent and convince coach Carlo Ancelotti, as Brazil’s first game is scheduled for March 26 against France.

With injury-related problems being a major issue in his career, Neymar is not rushing his comeback. Following his impressive performances, the Brazilian veteran is already exciting fans with the potential for a return in peak condition. However, coach Carlo Ancelotti will have only a limited number of games to evaluate his readiness for the national team ahead the 2026 World Cup.

In the 2025 season with Santos FC, Neymar Jr. managed to emerge as one of the best players despite his multiple physical problems. After playing only 28 games, he scored 11 goals and contributed 4 assists, becoming the second-highest scorer on the team, with 20 games less than Guilherme, who was the leading scorer with 14 goals. Thus, the veteran’s talent is undeniable, but reaching his best conditioning remains his main target to make a comeback with Brazil.

Neymar Jr. could receive a blockbuster striker at Santos in 2026

Despite interest from Flamengo, Neymar Jr. has expressed his main intention to remain at Santos FC in 2026. In response, President Marcelo Teixeira has made it clear that the club also intends to extend the Brazilian’s contract, meaning he would return to the Peixe after completing his recovery. With the aim of improving the team’s competitiveness, the club is reportedly close to securing the signing of a star striker, looking to enhance the veteran’s impact.

According to reports from GeGlobo, Gabriel Barbosa, Cruzeiro’s striker, has emerged as Santos FC’s main target. Despite being under contract until 2028, his relationship with Cruzeiro has reportedly soured, making a return to his home club a realistic possibility. In case this move materializes, Neymar Jr. could play alongside one of the best strikers in the Brasileirao, promising a significant boost for the team’s attack.