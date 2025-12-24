Cristiano Ronaldo could lose key teammate as Al Nassr star Wesley attracts interest from European club ahead of January 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo has solidified his position as one of Al Nassr‘s top players, spearheading the team’s unbeaten run in the Saudi Pro League. While showcasing his offensive prowess, coach Jorge Jesus has also achieved a level of defensive consistency previously unseen. Despite these advancements, the Portuguese star might face a challenge, as Wesley may depart the team after drawing interest from a European club in January 2026.

According to CNN Portugal, Wesley Gassova has caught the attention of Benfica, who are already in talks with Al Nassr to secure his arrival in January 2026. Although the 20-year-old remains a key player, coach Jorge Jesus has reportedly given the green light for his departure, as Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman occupy the starting spots. Nevertheless, Gassova’s absence could significantly impact the team’s offensive rotation, prompting them to consider a new signing.

Since joining Al Nassr in 2024, Wesley has firmly established himself as one of the team’s most promising players, significantly impacting their playing structure. However, his limited goal-scoring ability, coupled with the arrivals of Felix and Coman, has cost him his position as an undisputed starter. As a result, the 20-year-old star views his potential move to Benfica as a fresh opportunity and his entry into European soccer as a promising young talent.

Jorge Jesus reveals Al Nassr plans to strengthen Cristiano’s squad

Although Al Nassr have significantly improved their level, Jorge Jesus has stated on several occasions that there are still key pieces missing from the roster. With the potential departure of Wesley Gassova, the club does not appear willing to stand still and is already aiming to strengthen Cristiano Ronaldo’s squad. In his most recent press conference, the coach revealed the two positions the club could look to reinforce in January 2026.

Far from being cautious about potential signings, coach Jorge Jesus made it clear that Al Nassr consider the January transfer window as important, openly stating that they will pursue either a midfielder or a striker. As a result, Cristiano Ronaldo will inevitably gain a high-profile teammate, as the club looks to reinforce the solidity of its sporting project while targeting the Saudi Pro League title and qualification for the AFC Champions League Elite.

According to journalist Sultan Al-Otabi, Atalanta star Éderson and Zenit Saint Petersburg standout Gerson have emerged as leading candidates to reinforce Al Nassr. This addition could allow Angelo to return as an option on the wings, giving the team far greater balance and solidity by adding one of these two stars alongside Marcelo Brozović, something it has lacked in recent seasons and that could bring it closer to winning titles.