Neymar Jr. makes bold promise ahead of 2026 World Cup with Ancelotti’s Brazil: ‘You can hold me accountable’

Neymar Jr. has not yet managed to regain his best form after the wave of injuries he has suffered. Far from having a consistent season at a physical level, he missed several matches with Santos, but his level remained impressive, playing a key role in avoiding relegation. In light of this, the veteran decided to set returning with Brazil for the 2026 World Cup as his goal, making a request to Carlo Ancelotti as well as a promise.

During an appearance on Tardezinha, Neymar Jr. discussed Brazil‘s aspirations for the 2026 World Cup. “We are going to do everything possible, even the impossible, to bring this World Cup back to Brazil… In July, you can hold me accountable. Come on, Ancelotti, help us out, okay?… If we reach the final, I promise to score.” Despite not being called up to the national team since 2023, the veteran star demonstrated his determination to make a strong comeback.

Although Carlo Ancelotti has decided not to count on Neymar Jr. since his arrival, he has made it clear that he has no doubts about the veteran’s technical ability and quality, imposing a key condition for his return to the national team. “In modern soccer, to take advantage of his talent, the player has to be in good physical condition. If he is in his best physical condition, he will have no problem being on the national team,” he said, via ESPN.

Far from considering himself out of Ancelotti’s plans, Neymar Jr. knows that his return to Brazil depends solely on his own efforts. Demonstrating self-confidence, he speaks with great authority about the 2026 World Cup, focusing on regaining his best form for the tournament. Following meniscus surgery, he has the opportunity to shine again with Santos in the Brasileirao or Copa Sudamericana, as he aims to improve his physical condition and dispel any doubts.

Neymar Jr. of Santos makes an attempt on target in front of Joao Marcelo and Fagner of Cruzeiro.

Neymar Jr. has reportedly decided his immediate future at Santos FC

While Neymar Jr. has yet to showcase his best form at Santos FC, he remains a crucial figure for the team as they face the threat of relegation. Despite his wave of injuries, the Peixe are confident in renewing his contract, trusting in his return to peak performance. Meanwhile, Flamengo reportedly expressed interest in acquiring his services, raising questions about his future with Santos. The veteran, however, has already made his decision.

Instead of requesting a salary increase, Neymar Jr. reportedly asked Santos FC to enhance their roster to boost the team’s competitiveness. Although Flamengo could have provided him with these improvements, the 33-year-old star chose to stay with Peixe until the 2026 World Cup, as per R7Esportes, hinting that the club aims to strengthen its roster by 2026, boosting his chances to return to the Brazilian national team.