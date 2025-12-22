Santos provide injury update on Neymar after knee surgery: When will the Brazil star return?

Neymar has finally undergone surgery to address the knee injury he suffered during the final stretch of the 2025 Brasileirão season. Despite playing through pain and helping Santos avoid relegation with a remarkable late push, the club has now released an official injury update, raising questions about how long it will take for the Brazil star to return to the pitch.

After suffering a medial meniscus injury in the match against Mirassol, Neymar was initially expected to be sidelined through the end of 2025. However, with Santos stuck in the relegation zone, the forward opted to delay surgery and continued playing, recording five goals and one assist in the final four matches of the season before finally undergoing treatment.

Santos released a statement addressing Neymar’s status: “Player Neymar da Silva Santos Junior underwent surgery on Monday morning (12/22) at Mater Dei Nova Lima, performed by Dr. Rodrigo Lasmar and his medical team. An arthroscopic procedure was carried out to treat an injury to the medial meniscus. The surgery was successful, and the athlete is doing well.“

The procedure was performed by Dr. Lasmar, a physician for the Brazil national team, underscoring the federation’s interest in Neymar’s recovery. “Neymar Jr. is expected to be discharged early this afternoon and will immediately begin his rehabilitation process, which will be coordinated by his physiotherapist, Rafael Martini. Wishing you a speedy recovery, Prince of Vila!” the statement concluded.

Undergoing surgery marked a key step for Neymar as he works toward extending his contract with Santos, which is set to expire at the end of December 2025. With his father and agent leading negotiations and international competition looming in 2026, the former Barcelona star is focused on returning to peak form ahead of the World Cup in North America.

When is Neymar expected to return?

Following Neymar’s late-season heroics, Santos finished the 2025 Brasileirão in 12th place, safely clear of relegation and qualified for the Copa Sudamericana. Players are scheduled to report back on January 2, with the club’s first official match of 2026 set for January 11 against Novorizontino in the Campeonato Paulista, a game Neymar is unlikely to play.

Beginning his recovery under the supervision of his personal physiotherapist Rafael Martini, Neymar is expected to face a rehabilitation timeline of approximately one month. Under that scenario, the Brazil international could return to training and be available for selection in early February.

Santos will play five Campeonato Paulista matches in January, followed by their Brasileirão opener against Chapecoense on January 28. As a result, Neymar is expected to miss at least six matches, with that number potentially increasing depending on his recovery progress and match fitness.

