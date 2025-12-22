Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Neymar
Comments

Santos provide injury update on Neymar after knee surgery: When will the Brazil star return?

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Neymar of Santos looks on during a Brasileirao 2025 match against Fortaleza.
© Mauro Horita/Getty ImagesNeymar of Santos looks on during a Brasileirao 2025 match against Fortaleza.

Neymar has finally undergone surgery to address the knee injury he suffered during the final stretch of the 2025 Brasileirão season. Despite playing through pain and helping Santos avoid relegation with a remarkable late push, the club has now released an official injury update, raising questions about how long it will take for the Brazil star to return to the pitch.

After suffering a medial meniscus injury in the match against Mirassol, Neymar was initially expected to be sidelined through the end of 2025. However, with Santos stuck in the relegation zone, the forward opted to delay surgery and continued playing, recording five goals and one assist in the final four matches of the season before finally undergoing treatment.

Santos released a statement addressing Neymar’s status: “Player Neymar da Silva Santos Junior underwent surgery on Monday morning (12/22) at Mater Dei Nova Lima, performed by Dr. Rodrigo Lasmar and his medical team. An arthroscopic procedure was carried out to treat an injury to the medial meniscus. The surgery was successful, and the athlete is doing well.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Lasmar, a physician for the Brazil national team, underscoring the federation’s interest in Neymar’s recovery. “Neymar Jr. is expected to be discharged early this afternoon and will immediately begin his rehabilitation process, which will be coordinated by his physiotherapist, Rafael Martini. Wishing you a speedy recovery, Prince of Vila!” the statement concluded.

Neymar prior to his knee surgery.

Neymar prior to his knee surgery.

Undergoing surgery marked a key step for Neymar as he works toward extending his contract with Santos, which is set to expire at the end of December 2025. With his father and agent leading negotiations and international competition looming in 2026, the former Barcelona star is focused on returning to peak form ahead of the World Cup in North America.

Advertisement
Neymar Jr. makes bold promise ahead of 2026 World Cup with Ancelotti’s Brazil: ‘You can hold me accountable’

see also

Neymar Jr. makes bold promise ahead of 2026 World Cup with Ancelotti’s Brazil: ‘You can hold me accountable’

When is Neymar expected to return?

Following Neymar’s late-season heroics, Santos finished the 2025 Brasileirão in 12th place, safely clear of relegation and qualified for the Copa Sudamericana. Players are scheduled to report back on January 2, with the club’s first official match of 2026 set for January 11 against Novorizontino in the Campeonato Paulista, a game Neymar is unlikely to play.

Beginning his recovery under the supervision of his personal physiotherapist Rafael Martini, Neymar is expected to face a rehabilitation timeline of approximately one month. Under that scenario, the Brazil international could return to training and be available for selection in early February.

Santos will play five Campeonato Paulista matches in January, followed by their Brasileirão opener against Chapecoense on January 28. As a result, Neymar is expected to miss at least six matches, with that number potentially increasing depending on his recovery progress and match fitness.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Neymar Jr. makes bold promise ahead of 2026 World Cup with Ancelotti’s Brazil: ‘You can hold me accountable’

Neymar Jr. makes bold promise ahead of 2026 World Cup with Ancelotti’s Brazil: ‘You can hold me accountable’

After concluding the season with Santos, Neymar Jr. set a goal to return to peak form, aiming to secure his spot on Brazil's roster for the 2026 World Cup. Despite not receiving a national team call-up for some time, he reached out to Carlo Ancelotti, making both a request and a promise.

Neymar’s future at Santos: Club president draws the line with firm 10-word contract renewal update as Flamengo circles and 2026 FIFA World Cup looms

Neymar’s future at Santos: Club president draws the line with firm 10-word contract renewal update as Flamengo circles and 2026 FIFA World Cup looms

Amid growing chatter involving Flamengo, Santos has stepped forward to clarify where it stands—and what truly matters in the coming weeks.

Thiago Silva’s heartfelt Fluminense exit gets classic hilarious three-word Neymar reaction as Brazil veteran weighs Milan move to chase 2026 World Cup spot

Thiago Silva’s heartfelt Fluminense exit gets classic hilarious three-word Neymar reaction as Brazil veteran weighs Milan move to chase 2026 World Cup spot

As Thiago Silva closes an emotional chapter with Fluminense and weighs up a final European adventure, the Brazilian star’s farewell unexpectedly blended sentiment with humor.

Mohamed Salah tenure at Liverpool faces new shift: The Reds’ ownership reportedly makes stance on the Egyptian

Mohamed Salah tenure at Liverpool faces new shift: The Reds’ ownership reportedly makes stance on the Egyptian

After the drama of a few weeks ago, Mohamed Salah and Liverpool seem poised to embark on a new chapter in their long and successful partnership. The Reds' owners have decided to revise their perspective on the Egyptian star, paving the way for several possibilities.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo