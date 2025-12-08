Neymar Jr. rescues Santos FC from relegation amid mental health reveal: ‘It was the first time I asked for help’

Neymar Jr. has not had a dream return to Santos FC, as injuries have continued to hunt down his continuity in the team. Since his arrival at the club at the beginning of 2025, the Brazilian has suffered four injuries that have made him miss 18 games. However, he managed to turn his situation around and rescue the team from relegation, turning critics into applauses. Surprisingly, Neymar revealed the mental challenges he had to face after the harsh criticism.

After nearly two months out due to injury, Neymar returned as a starter for Santos against Flamengo on November 9, 2025. Far from delivering an imposing performance, the veteran managed only two shots on target and was substituted with five minutes remaining in the match. Following this, the 33-year-old star was hit with heavy criticism, affecting his mental health and leading him to seek professional help.

“I confess that these last few weeks have been very difficult. After the game against Flamengo, I took a lot of hits. I think they went a little too far with their criticism… It was the first time I asked for help. My emotional state hit rock bottom. I no longer had the strength to get back up on my own. My coach, my teammates, and my family were incredibly important at that moment in helping me get back on my feet,” Neymar Jr revealed after the latest game.

Not only did he manage to overcome his mental situation, but Neymar also went on to lead Santos to avoid relegation. Even though he was not fully recovered, the veteran played in the team’s last three crucial matches, which helped them escape the drop. Surprising everyone, the 33-year-old star scored four goals and contributed one assist. With this performance, he silenced heavy criticism and demonstrated his exceptional talent.

Neymar Jr. reveals his two main goals after heroic Santos season

Santos FC fought hard throughout the season and not only managed to avoid relegation but also qualified for the Copa Sudamericana, thanks in part to a brilliant Neymar in the final matches. Even if the season has already gone, the 33-year-old star is already thinking about his offseason plans. With a very clear goal in mind, the Brazilian veteran reveled his two main goals in the postseason.

“Now I’m finishing the year. I want to clear my mind. I’ll forget about soccer for about ten days, that’s all I need… Then I’ll have the surgery I need to have… I need a vacation first because after you have surgery, I have to focus 100%, so I’ll take a few days to relax my mind because it was a very difficult year, a very difficult month, and then I’ll focus completely on the last mission: The World Cup,” Neymar said, via GETV.

As ESPN anticipated a few weeks ago, Neymar Jr. has confirmed that he will prioritize surgery on his left knee to restore his optimal physical condition. While he has chosen not to disclose specific details of the procedure, reports indicate he will undergo meniscus surgery. With this decision, the veteran aims to reclaim his peak form and attract the attention of Carlo Ancelotti for the 2026 World Cup with Brazil, concentrating on sustaining physical consistency.