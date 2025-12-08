Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
soccer
Comments

Neymar Jr. rescues Santos FC from relegation amid mental health reveal: ‘It was the first time I asked for help’

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Neymar Junior of Santos looks on during the Brasileirao 2025.
© Ricardo Moreira/Getty ImagesNeymar Junior of Santos looks on during the Brasileirao 2025.

Neymar Jr. has not had a dream return to Santos FC, as injuries have continued to hunt down his continuity in the team. Since his arrival at the club at the beginning of 2025, the Brazilian has suffered four injuries that have made him miss 18 games. However, he managed to turn his situation around and rescue the team from relegation, turning critics into applauses. Surprisingly, Neymar revealed the mental challenges he had to face after the harsh criticism.

After nearly two months out due to injury, Neymar returned as a starter for Santos against Flamengo on November 9, 2025. Far from delivering an imposing performance, the veteran managed only two shots on target and was substituted with five minutes remaining in the match. Following this, the 33-year-old star was hit with heavy criticism, affecting his mental health and leading him to seek professional help.

“I confess that these last few weeks have been very difficult. After the game against Flamengo, I took a lot of hits. I think they went a little too far with their criticismIt was the first time I asked for help. My emotional state hit rock bottom. I no longer had the strength to get back up on my own. My coach, my teammates, and my family were incredibly important at that moment in helping me get back on my feet,” Neymar Jr revealed after the latest game.

Not only did he manage to overcome his mental situation, but Neymar also went on to lead Santos to avoid relegation. Even though he was not fully recovered, the veteran played in the team’s last three crucial matches, which helped them escape the drop. Surprising everyone, the 33-year-old star scored four goals and contributed one assist. With this performance, he silenced heavy criticism and demonstrated his exceptional talent.

neymar santos

Neymar Junior of Santos.

Neymar Jr. reveals his two main goals after heroic Santos season

Santos FC fought hard throughout the season and not only managed to avoid relegation but also qualified for the Copa Sudamericana, thanks in part to a brilliant Neymar in the final matches. Even if the season has already gone, the 33-year-old star is already thinking about his offseason plans. With a very clear goal in mind, the Brazilian veteran reveled his two main goals in the postseason.

Advertisement
Carlo Ancelotti sets record straight on Neymar’s return to Brazil after 2026 World Cup draw

see also

Carlo Ancelotti sets record straight on Neymar’s return to Brazil after 2026 World Cup draw

“Now I’m finishing the year. I want to clear my mind. I’ll forget about soccer for about ten days, that’s all I needThen I’ll have the surgery I need to have… I need a vacation first because after you have surgery, I have to focus 100%, so I’ll take a few days to relax my mind because it was a very difficult year, a very difficult month, and then I’ll focus completely on the last mission: The World Cup,” Neymar said, via GETV.

As ESPN anticipated a few weeks ago, Neymar Jr. has confirmed that he will prioritize surgery on his left knee to restore his optimal physical condition. While he has chosen not to disclose specific details of the procedure, reports indicate he will undergo meniscus surgery. With this decision, the veteran aims to reclaim his peak form and attract the attention of Carlo Ancelotti for the 2026 World Cup with Brazil, concentrating on sustaining physical consistency.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Santos vs Cruzeiro in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Brasileirao

How to watch Santos vs Cruzeiro in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Brasileirao

Santos take on Cruzeiro in Matchday 38 of the Brasileirao 2025. Fans in the USA can follow every moment, with complete kickoff details and broadcast options available across TV and streaming platforms.

Neymar reaches incredible milestone of 150 goals for Santos: Where does he rank among club top goalscorers?

Neymar reaches incredible milestone of 150 goals for Santos: Where does he rank among club top goalscorers?

Neymar’s name has long been etched into the soul of the club, and once again, Santos is the stage where his artistry speaks loudest. But with this latest achievement, a new question emerges: how does this milestone reshape his legacy within the club’s storied history?

Santos captain Neymar scores 22nd career hat-trick: How does it compare to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s tally?

Santos captain Neymar scores 22nd career hat-trick: How does it compare to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s tally?

Neymar’s 22 hat-tricks form a fascinating chapter in modern soccer, but how does the number sit next to the two statistical giants of the era?

Wayne Rooney unloads harsh criticism on Mohamed Salah after his statements: ‘He is completely destroying his legacy at Liverpool’

Wayne Rooney unloads harsh criticism on Mohamed Salah after his statements: ‘He is completely destroying his legacy at Liverpool’

Mohamed Salah decided to speak out at a press conference due to his sudden change in status at Liverpool under Arne Slot. In response, Premier League legend Wayne Rooney quickly expressed his strong opinion on Salah's comments, clearly outlining the consequences of his actions.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo